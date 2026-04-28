Ortho Surgical Skills Centre (OSSC) Partners with Realists to Expand Advanced Spine Training Capabilities in the UK

NEWBURY, England, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) today announces a strategic partnership between its dedicated training division, the Ortho Surgical Skills Centre (OSSC), and Realists, the Leipzig-based leader in high-fidelity medical simulation. The agreement establishes OSSC as the exclusive UK stocking medical education facility for the RealSpine portfolio of spinal training simulators.

This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding non-cadaveric training options available to medical device companies and healthcare professionals in the UK. By integrating RealSpine models into its offering, OSSC further strengthens its position as a comprehensive, purpose-built environment for high-quality surgical education and industry training.

Developed by Realists, the RealSpine portfolio is engineered to replicate the tactile and anatomical complexity of real patient scenarios. Each model is designed for specific spinal procedures, incorporating variable bone densities, ligament tension, and tissue resistance to deliver precise, realistic feedback. This enables surgeons and industry teams to refine techniques, evaluate instrumentation, and build confidence in controlled yet highly authentic environments.

The addition of RealSpine simulators reflects OSSC's commitment to offering a broad spectrum of training modalities, recognising that different clinical and commercial scenarios require tailored educational approaches. The enhanced capabilities will support MedTech organisations in driving product adoption, improving surgeon engagement, and ultimately contributing to better patient outcomes.

"Partnering with Realists is a natural progression in our vision to deliver best-in-class medical education," said Ric Sumner, Commercial Director at Ortho Consulting Group. "The RealSpine platform adds a highly sophisticated, reproducible training modality to OSSC, enabling our partners to deliver targeted, high-impact education programmes. By broadening access to advanced simulation, we are helping medical device companies and clinicians translate innovation into clinical practice more effectively."

Jochen Kruppert, Realists' International Sales Manager, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with OSSC as our exclusive UK medical facility partner. Their commitment to high-quality training make them an ideal platform for the RealSpine portfolio. Together, we aim to provide surgeons and industry professionals with realistic, hands-on training solutions that support skill development and improve patient care."

Since its launch in 2025, OSSC has been designed to meet the evolving needs of modern MedTech organisations, offering a compliant, flexible, and professional environment for clinical education. This latest partnership reinforces OCG's broader mission to support medical device companies at every stage of international growth - combining strategic insight with practical delivery to achieve sustainable commercial success.

About Ortho Consulting Group (OCG)

Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) is a UK-based professional services firm specialising in the medical device sector. OCG partners with manufacturers to support international commercialisation, market access, and operational delivery across orthopaedics, spine, and wider MedTech markets. The company operates as an extension of its clients' teams, providing integrated commercial, regulatory, and operational expertise.

About the Ortho Surgical Skills Centre (OSSC)

The Ortho Surgical Skills Centre (OSSC) is OCG's dedicated medical education and training division, providing high-quality surgical skills training. Based in Newbury, UK, OSSC offers cadaveric and dry lab facilities for manufacturers, distributors, surgeons and allied healthcare professionals requiring product-specific education. The centre supports safe and effective clinical practice through flexible, industry-led training programmes. For more information, https://ossc.com.

Media Contact:

Harriet Bawden

Marketing Manager

mkt@orthocg.com | 020 3011 5574

About Realists

Realists is a Germany-based training technology company that develops hyper-realistic spine simulation systems for education, clinical training, and MedTech product demonstrations. Its ecosystem includes RealSpine (haptic realism), RealImaging Lite (zero-radiation visualization), and RealLab Mobile (portable training environments).

Since 2010, Realists has supported surgeons, hospitals, and medical device companies in more than 60 countries—helping professionals learn faster and enabling companies to showcase their innovations with clarity and precision. For more information, https://realists.de/

Media Contact:

Tessa Kalch

Digital Marketing Specialist

tkalch@realists.de| +49 341 2234 6765

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