Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Names Joseph M. Busky Chief Financial Officer

RARITAN, New Jersey, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics backed by The Carlyle Group, announced Joseph M. Busky has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 7, 2020.

Busky, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Vyaire Medical, Inc., has over 30 years of experience in corporate and operational finance for large, global companies across diagnostics, medical devices, telecom, and marketing services.



"Joe has a consistent track record driving value creation and enhancing financial models to yield growth and create long-term value," said Chris Smith, chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "As Ortho Clinical Diagnostics continues to innovate to bring fast, accurate, reliable testing solutions to market, Joe's extensive experience and strong financial acumen will ensure the company remains poised to deliver these solutions to patients and health care teams globally."

Prior to Vyaire, Busky was Chief Financial Officer of FDH Velocitel, an engineering services company in the telecom space. From 2008 – 2015, Busky served as Chief Financial Officer of InnerWorkings, Inc. (Nasdaq: INWK), a global marketing services firm with operations in 33 countries. Busky previously held corporate and divisional finance roles for a combined 11 years at Siemens Medical Solutions Diagnostics / Dade Behring Holdings, Inc., Bayer Diagnostics and Diagnostic Products Corporation, including serving as Chief Accounting Officer at Dade Behring.

Busky received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Master of Business Administration with a finance concentration from Loyola University in Baltimore, MD. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Maryland.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics dedicated to improving and saving lives through innovative laboratory testing and blood-typing solutions.

Because Every Test is a Life™, we never stop innovating to offer streamlined, sustainable laboratory solutions that deliver fast, accurate, reliable test results that support exceptional patient care.

As a trusted partner of hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks, and labs around the world, we proudly serve the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities with customized solutions that enhance clinical outcomes, improve lab performance, overcome staffing challenges and better manage costs.

We are powered by Ortho Care™, our global, award-winning, holistic approach to service, which supports customers with best-in-class technical support, award-winning field support, and remote service and inventory support.

For more information about Ortho's solutions and services, visit Ortho's website or social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube .

Related Links

http://www.orthoclinical.com



SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics