Ortel Announces Wafer Fabrication Transfer to Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre for Flagship C-Band, High-Power Continuous Wave Laser

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortel, a Photonics Foundries enterprise, today announced the successful transfer of wafer fabrication for its C-Band, High-Power, Continuous Wave Laser Module platform to the Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre (CPFC). The CPFC is the leading North American pure-play III-V semiconductor wafer foundry. This transfer assures uninterrupted wafer supply and a smooth transition of this industry-leading laser to ever expanding markets including LIDAR, fiber optic sensing, coherent and externally modulated fiber optic communications, and test and measurement.

Ortel C-Band, High Power Continuous Waver Laser Module featuring narrow linewidth, high power and low noise performance.

The laser features a narrow linewidth (typically 50 kHz), high power (up to 100 mW), and low noise performance. The laser is also available for DWDM applications as it is offered on the ITU wavelength grid. It is offered as the model 1790 in 14-pin butterfly form, model number 1995 in a cooled TO56 package, while also offered on various standard or custom chip-on-sub mount forms. Initial customer samples will be available in February, with fully qualified production device availability expected in Q2CY25.

"Throughout the design and qualification process, we've been thrilled to partner with the team at the CPFC," said Grant Olecko, Vice President of Product Line Management, Ortel. "Their wafer fab is a state-of-the-art facility offering key advantages over the prior Emcore fab including supply security, custom epitaxy growth, superior technology, and major capacity improvements. The CPFC's impressive world-class scientists and engineers leverage sophisticated tools and advanced process technology to help our customers achieve exceptional precision and optimized laser performance. These capabilities layered with Ortel's recognized strengths in device design, vertical integration, and global expertise, create a considerable advantage for customers."

"We are delighted to formalize our long-term relationship with Ortel," said Velko Tzolov, Director General, CPFC. "This partnership will allow us to work together on innovative technologies that drive impactful device performance improvements while continuously maintaining highly reliable wafer fabrication."

The CPFC, located at the National Research Council of Canada, hosts a comprehensive toolset for commercial production of photonic chips including custom epitaxy growth services. Since 2004, the CPFC's expertise in the fabrication of semiconductor lasers, optical amplifiers, high speed modulators, micro-LEDs, and GaN RF ICs has enabled partners and clients to bring highly disruptive technologies to market.

About Ortel

For decades, Ortel has been a clear market leader in providing best-in-class optical and RF performance technologies to a wide range of industries. Our team continues to be on the leading edge of innovation in the areas of predistortion, linearity and bandwidth. Ortel offers products in wireless, sensing, satellite communication, broadband and more. For more information visit http://www.ortel.com.

About Photonics Foundries, Inc.

Photonics Foundries presents the industry's most elegant solution for complex opto-electronics technologies. Photonics Foundries acquired Ortel in 2023. www.photonicsfoundries.com/

