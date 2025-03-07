Orphalan becomes the first European company to enter in China's Wilson Disease market

Strategic partnership with Kyuan Xinhai (Beijing) Medical Products Trade Co., Ltd ("SPH Kyuan Trade") to transform access to Wilson's disease treatment for Chinese patients

PARIS, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orphalan, a global pioneer in orphan drug development and commercialization, achieves a historic milestone by launching its Wilson's disease treatment, "Ke Pei Ou" (科佩欧®), in China. This landmark achievement makes Orphalan the first European pharmaceutical company to introduce an orphan drug to the Chinese Wilson Disease market marking a significant step forward in global rare disease care.

This launch is made possible through a strategic partnership with SPH Kyuan Trade, a leading pharmaceutical distributor in China and a subsidiary of Shanghai Pharma Group, one of the country's largest healthcare conglomerates. Together, Orphalan and SPH Kyuan Trade will work to dramatically expand patient access to this critical treatment.

A New era for Wilson's disease patients in China

Wilson's disease is a rare, life-threatening genetic disorder that affects the body's ability to eliminate excess copper. Without proper treatment, it can lead to severe neurological and hepatic complications. While penicillamine has been a standard therapy for years, many patients cannot tolerate it, leaving them with limited therapeutic options—until now.

Orphalan's trientine tetrahydrochloride, "Ke Pei Ou" (科佩欧®), is the first trientine-based treatment approved by the NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) in China. Already available in more than 20 countries under the names Cuprior® (EU, UK, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Colombia, New Zealand) and Cuvrior® (US), this treatment should become a life changing therapy for thousands of patients in China.

Now, under the name "Ke Pei Ou" (科佩欧®), it is commercially available in China, bringing new hope to thousands of patients who previously had no alternative.

Orphalan expands its presence in China to ensure success

Recognizing the strategic importance of China in its global mission, Orphalan has established a local entity in Shanghai and appointed Ms. Grace Li as General Manager. Backed by a team of scientific and medical experts, she will oversee efforts to:

Engage with leading healthcare professionals to ensure they have access to the latest clinical data on Wilson's disease management.

to ensure they have access to the latest clinical data on Wilson's disease management. Facilitate knowledge-sharing and medical education , ensuring informed decision-making for both physicians and patients.

, ensuring informed decision-making for both physicians and patients. Strengthen Orphalan's presence in the Chinese healthcare landscape, ensuring long-term success for " Ke Pei Ou " (科佩欧®).

A defining moment for Orphalan's global expansion

This milestone is part of Orphalan's broader commitment to advancing rare disease treatments worldwide. By successfully entering the highly regulated and competitive Chinese pharmaceutical market, the company is solidifying its role as a leader in orphan drug innovation and global patient access.

Dr. Naseem Amin, CEO of Orphalan, underlined the significance of this achievement:

"This is more than a market expansion—this is a breakthrough for rare disease patients in China. Our collaboration with SPH Kyuan Trade represents a pivotal moment in Orphalan's journey. We are not just bringing a treatment to market; we are revolutionizing access to care for those who need it most. This launch reaffirms our commitment to delivering life-changing therapies globally."

As Orphalan continues to push the boundaries of scientific excellence and therapeutic innovation, it remains fully committed to ensuring that patients and healthcare providers in China have access to the latest advancements in Wilson's disease treatment.

With Ke Pei Ou" (科佩欧®) now available in China, Orphalan is setting a new standard for what is possible in orphan drug development and global accessibility.

About Orphalan

Orphalan is an international orphan drug focused pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris. Founded in 2011, the Company's purpose is to develop and deliver innovative therapies for people living with rare and debilitating diseases. Our commitment is to work collaboratively with the rare disease and scientific communities to develop evidence-based treatments in areas of unmet need. Our trientine tetrahydrochloride product has been approved for the treatment of Wilson disease and is available in more than 20 countries, branded as Cuprior® in EU, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Columbia and New Zealand, as Cuvrior® in the United States, and as Ke Pei Ou" in China. For more information visit www.orphalan.com and follow us on Linkedin: Orphalan.

