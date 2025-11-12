Orisha Commerce recognized for its Openbravo POS solution for the second consecutive year in the Gartner® report on AI and Unified Commerce

Orisha Commerce with the Openbravo POS solution confirms its recognition in SaaS solutions to drive digital transformation and a unified customer experience in the retail sector.

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Orisha Commerce has been recognized for its Openbravo POS solution in the Gartner Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by AI-Enabled POS for Tier 2 Retailers. We believe this recognition highlights the strength of its offering and its relevance in the market, confirming the ability of the Openbravo POS SaaS solution to accompany retailers in their transformation towards a truly unified commerce model.

The Gartner report analyzes the evolution of unified commerce platforms powered by artificial intelligence and highlights how providers are incorporating new capabilities to deliver more agile, intelligent, and personalised experiences. Gartner underlines the importance for vendors to broaden their offerings, a direction fully aligned with our own strategy to continuously expand and enrich our solutions portfolio. In this context, Openbravo Commerce Cloud, which includes Openbravo POS, is mentioned for its modular approach and cloud-native architecture, which extend the traditional scope of the point of sale by integrating it into a broader and fully interoperable ecosystem, where order management systems (OMS), CRM solutions, and digital stores coexist seamlessly, facilitating a more cohesive and flexible omnichannel experience.

«Being recognized again by Gartner is a source of pride and motivation to continue transforming the retail sector alongside our customers. It also reinforces our commitment to broadening our offer, in line with Gartner's vision of vendors expanding their capabilities to support retailers' evolving needs.

At Orisha Commerce, we believe in smarter, more connected, and more human commerce, where technology drives both efficiency and the creation of memorable experiences. With Openbravo, we extend the reach of the point of sale to allow retailers to orchestrate sales, orders, and customer service in a unified way, simplifying the introduction of new shopping scenarios and enhancing their agility and innovation,» said Jessica Ifker Delpirou, CEO of Orisha Commerce.

A flexible solution capable of adapting to any scenario

With Orisha Commerce, retailers gain a unified, real-time view of inventory across all stores and warehouses and can manage orders from multiple channels, including e-commerce, through standard API-based integrations. These capabilities facilitate advanced omnichannel experiences, such as click & collect or ship from store, ensuring agile order management and efficient execution from any point of sale or mobile device.

Artificial Intelligence as a standard for innovation

The report also highlighted the Artificial Intelligence capabilities integrated into the Openbravo solution. For example, through the integration with Openbravo OMS, which leverages AI to optimize order and inventory management, and Openbravo PIM, which centralizes and enriches product information across all channels, retailers benefit from a unified system that ensures greater efficiency, consistency, and real-time visibility throughout the entire commerce ecosystem.

Present in more than 100 countries and with more than 60,000 retail touchpoints, Orisha Commerce's Openbravo solution supports over €20 million in transactions annually. Its recognition by Gartner confirms the company's ongoing commitment to technological innovation, operational excellence, and the constant improvement of the customer experience in the retail sector.

To celebrate this fantastic news, Orisha Commerce gives you access to the report Gartner, Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by AI-Enabled POS for Tier 2 Retailers, Kelsie Marian, Max Panther Hammond, 27 October 2025.

https://commerce.orisha.com/gartner-market-guide-unified-commerce-platforms/

About Orisha Commerce

Leveraging its portfolio of B2C, D2C, and B2B SaaS solutions, Orisha Commerce enables retailers and brands to deliver seamless, unified shopping experiences for customers and associates, from browsing and discovery to transaction, acquisition, and consumption across all physical and digital touchpoints.

With more than 3,500 clients including globally recognized companies such as adidas, Decathlon, SMCP, Tommy Hilfiger, BUT, Weldom, Brabantia, Hema, Miniso and PRG Retail Group (Prenatal, Toys R Us Iberia), who have a presence in more than 100 countries, Orisha Commerce today powers more than 60,000 retail touchpoints, such as fixed tills, mobile POS, self checkouts terminals, kiosks, and facilitates online sales for over 1,000 businesses, with a dedicated team of over 500 employees and collaborators spread across 11 offices in 4 countries.

Orisha Commerce is a business unit of the Orisha Group, a European software provider founded in 2003 serving the retail, real estate, healthcare, construction, and agrifood sectors. Since its inception, Orisha has helped businesses achieve success by offering technological solutions tailored to their needs. In 2024, Orisha achieved annual revenues in excess of 300 million euros and currently employs 2,000 people in Europe and supports clients in more than 100 countries.

