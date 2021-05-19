Organizations Undergoing Holistic Digital Transformation Best Prepared to Embrace the Future of Work

Cloud solutions that facilitate seamless collaboration and communication can ensure business continuity and enhanced customer experiences, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is becoming evident that the future of work will be hybrid. As organizations transition to this new environment, business leaders and employees are adjusting to large-scale digitalization and, in many cases, even a cultural reset. In addition to implementing employee-focused technologies to facilitate better usage, management, governance and security, leaders must ensure that employee morale remains high. The facilities management team also has an important role to play in this new environment because it needs to provide personal work and meeting spaces that take into account the newly ad-hoc nature of in-office work.

Frost & Sullivan's latest e-book, The Only Certainty Is Uncertainty, examines the three critical focal points for success: business continuity, customer experience, and internal communications and collaboration. It also examines the role of culture in driving organizational change and recommends best practices for success.

"Investment in leading-edge communications and collaboration solutions that enable rich interactions across a range of locations and teams is the ideal way to tackle current and future challenges," said Melanie Turek, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Organizations must invest in solutions that will offer them easy access to advanced features, consistent pricing, scalability, built-in management, redundancy, and security. They will rapidly have to integrate remote work into standard operating procedures for the long term."

"The pandemic has driven organizations worldwide to rethink their approach to communications," noted Dave Silke, Chief Marketing Officer for Mitel. "Mitel has seen increased demand from our customers for the flexibility that comes with cloud and organizations placing significantly more importance on improving overall engagement with their stakeholders. Most notably, the organizations we've seen be most successful are leveraging their communications solutions to address these evolving priorities and actively seeking to modernize their communications experience."

Cloud-based solutions offer most businesses a broad spectrum of benefits in three key areas:

Cost Optimization and Risk Mitigation : Frost & Sullivan's data reveals that 77% of IT decision-makers believe cloud solutions reduce costs; 76% say they reduce software and hardware maintenance. Cost optimization with lower risks helps businesses realize a greater return on investment (ROI).

: Frost & Sullivan's data reveals that 77% of IT decision-makers believe cloud solutions reduce costs; 76% say they reduce software and hardware maintenance. Cost optimization with lower risks helps businesses realize a greater return on investment (ROI). Operational Efficiency and Agility : By outsourcing communications to an expert third party, businesses can efficiently allocate IT and telecom staff to more strategic projects and high-priority tasks.

: By outsourcing communications to an expert third party, businesses can efficiently allocate IT and telecom staff to more strategic projects and high-priority tasks. Enhanced Customer Experience: Advanced cloud-based solutions enable productivity and agility. By deploying integrated cloud communications and contact center solutions, businesses can ensure that all internal stakeholders are aligned, which will enable a better end-to-end customer journey.

