Organic Infant Formula Market Size to Reach USD 36.04 Billion by 2032, Driven by Premiumization and Parental Shift Toward Clean-Label Nutrition | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Organic Infant Formula Market Size valued at USD 20.8 billion in 2023, rose to USD 22.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 36.04 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2025–2032. The market is witnessing robust growth as health-conscious parents increasingly seek natural and chemical-free nutrition for their babies.

Organic infant formula has evolved from a niche product into a mainstream preference, fueled by the rising awareness of early-life nutrition, stricter ingredient scrutiny, and growing consumer confidence in certified organic products. With fewer chemical residues, non-GMO ingredients, and closer alignment to natural milk composition, organic formulas are reshaping the premium segment of the infant nutrition industry.

Growth Drivers: The Shift Toward Clean and Conscious Parenting

The surge in demand for organic infant formula stems from parents' growing focus on safety, purity, and sustainability. Many are opting for organic-certified products that exclude pesticides, synthetic hormones, and genetically modified components.

According to DataM Intelligence, the following factors are steering market expansion:

Rising health and allergy awareness:

The increasing cases of milk allergies and intolerance are prompting parents to prefer goat and soy-based organic formulas over traditional cow-milk options. Premium positioning and brand trust: With declining birth rates in many countries, per-child spending on nutrition has risen, benefiting premium organic formulations.

Premium positioning and brand trust:

Online platforms have widened access to specialized organic brands, enabling convenient doorstep delivery for working parents. Regulatory support: Governments in regions such as the U.S., Japan, and Europe are tightening organic labeling standards, indirectly reinforcing consumer trust in certified products.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The market is categorized into cow milk-based, goat milk-based, and soy/plant-based organic formulas. Among these, cow milk-based organic formula dominates the landscape, accounting for approximately 49.3% of the global market in 2024, equivalent to nearly USD 10.9 billion.

However, goat milk-based organic formulas are emerging rapidly as they are easier to digest and rich in essential nutrients such as calcium and medium-chain fatty acids. Meanwhile, soy and plant-based organic formulas are capturing attention among vegan and lactose-intolerant families, showcasing rising adoption in the U.S. and Japan.

By Stage

Based on infant age, the market is segmented into Stage 1 (Infant Formula for 0–6 months) and Stage 2 (Follow-on Formula for 6–12 months). DataM Intelligence analysis suggests that Stage 1 currently leads the market with around 60% share (USD 13.3 billion in 2024), driven by heightened parental focus on neonatal nutrition. The Stage 2 category accounts for the remaining 40% share (USD 8.8 billion), sustained by longer feeding cycles and repeat purchases.

By Form

Organic infant formula is available in powdered, ready-to-feed (RTF), and concentrated liquid forms. The powdered formula segment dominates with nearly 70% share, representing about USD 15.4 billion in 2024, due to its superior shelf life, affordability, and wide retail availability. RTF formulas, while smaller in volume, are registering the fastest growth, particularly in developed economies, as parents seek on-the-go convenience and consistent feeding solutions.

By Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution, offline channels-including pharmacies, supermarkets, and baby specialty stores-retain about 63% share of 2024 sales (USD 13.8 billion). However, the online segment (37% share, USD 8.1 billion) is witnessing double-digit growth, buoyed by brand-exclusive websites and cross-border e-commerce expansion. The online share is expected to exceed 45% by 2030 as digital-first consumer behavior strengthens globally.

Regional Insights: United States and Japan Lead Market Momentum

United States Market

The United States remains the largest single-country market for organic infant formula, accounting for nearly US$ 6.1 billion in 2024, representing around 80% of North America's USD 7.6 billion regional market.

Recent developments have reshaped the competitive and regulatory landscape:

Rising safety consciousness:

The ongoing investigations into traditional formula contaminants have driven consumers toward certified organic options. Retail innovation: Major retailers and subscription-based brands (e.g., Bobbie, ByHeart) have accelerated online adoption, while established giants like Abbott and Danone have introduced premium organic SKUs.

Major retailers and subscription-based brands (e.g., Bobbie, ByHeart) have accelerated online adoption, while established giants like Abbott and Danone have introduced premium organic SKUs. Government support: The U.S. FDA's evolving policies on infant nutrition safety and organic labeling standards have improved product transparency and boosted consumer confidence.

Japan Market

Japan, though smaller in absolute volume, is witnessing significant acceleration in its organic formula adoption. The Japanese market is estimated at USD 166 million in 2024, accounting for about 0.8% of the global total.

Key quantitative drivers include:

Rising working-mother population: More than 73% of Japanese mothers with children under two are employed, increasing reliance on high-quality ready-to-feed organic solutions.

More than with children under two are employed, increasing reliance on high-quality ready-to-feed organic solutions. E-commerce dominance: Online sales of organic baby products surged over 22% YoY in 2024 , with domestic brands like Meiji and Morinaga introducing organic-certified formulations.

Online sales of organic baby products surged , with domestic brands like Meiji and Morinaga introducing organic-certified formulations. Government initiatives: Japan's recent revision to its Organic JAS certification standards (2024) now aligns more closely with EU norms, easing import and cross-brand collaboration in the organic segment.

Competitive Landscape: Top Players and Revenue Performance

The global organic infant formula landscape is moderately consolidated, led by a mix of multinational and specialized organic brands. According to DataM Intelligence, leading companies include Nestlé, Abbott, Danone, HiPP, Mead Johnson, Bellamy's Organic, Holle Baby Food AG, Topfer, and a2 Milk Company Limited.

Recent Financial Highlights (2023–2024):

Company 2023–24 Segment Revenue Key Remarks Nestlé S.A. ~USD 19.3 billion (Infant Nutrition Division) Focused on expanding organic lines like NAN Organic and Gerber Good Start across North America and Europe. Abbott Laboratories ~USD 3.93 billion (Pediatric Nutrition) Launched new organic variants under Similac Organic; strengthening U.S. supply resilience post-2022 recall. Danone S.A. ~USD 6.7 billion (Specialized Nutrition segment est.) Witnessed a 4.1% sales increase in Q2 2025 driven by China's demand for premium infant milk formula. HiPP GmbH ~USD 640–700 million Maintains leadership in Europe's organic baby food sector with new sustainability-driven packaging innovations. Mead Johnson (Reckitt) ~USD 4.5 billion (Infant Formula business est.) Focused on reformulating Enfamil Organic line to meet evolving U.S. USDA Organic standards.

Collectively, these companies account for over 70% of the global organic infant formula market revenue, underscoring the dominance of established players with strong R&D and distribution networks.

Recent Industry Developments:

Danone Q2 2025 Earnings Beat: The company reported a 4.1% organic sales growth , driven by premium infant formula demand in China and North America.

The company reported a , driven by premium infant formula demand in China and North America. Nestlé R&D Investments: Nestlé announced a USD 90 million expansion of its Swiss R&D facility to develop next-generation organic and plant-based infant formulas by 2026.

Nestlé announced a expansion of its Swiss R&D facility to develop next-generation organic and plant-based infant formulas by 2026. U.S. Policy Momentum: The U.S. FDA advanced draft guidance on "organic and hypoallergenic labeling" (September 2025), aimed at enhancing infant formula transparency and traceability.

The U.S. FDA advanced draft guidance on "organic and hypoallergenic labeling" (September 2025), aimed at enhancing infant formula transparency and traceability. Japan Retail Partnerships: Rakuten and Aeon Group reported a 28% increase in online organic baby product orders during July–September 2025, reflecting surging e-commerce traction.

Market Outlook and Strategic Opportunities

The organic infant formula market's evolution signals a long-term structural shift toward sustainable, traceable, and premium nutrition. DataM Intelligence forecasts continued growth, supported by innovation in goat-milk and plant-based formulations, and rising parental awareness in emerging economies.

Key strategic insights include:

Cow milk-based organic formulas will continue to dominate but goat-milk variants will grow at >7% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. Online retail could account for nearly 47% of total sales by 2030 , driven by D2C models and cross-border trade.

, driven by D2C models and cross-border trade. The U.S. and Japan will remain the innovation hotspots, while Asia-Pacific as a whole will record the fastest CAGR globally.

Conclusion

The global organic infant formula market is entering a decisive growth phase, reflecting broader consumer preferences for safe, traceable, and eco-friendly nutrition. With the market projected to reach USD 36.04 billion by 2032, players like Nestlé, Abbott, and Danone are doubling down on R&D and sustainability to capture emerging demand.

