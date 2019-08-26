Organic Infant Food Market is Gaining Widespread Popularity Due to Its High Nutritional Content and Rich Source of Minerals: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic infant food market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next five years. Rapid surge in market is credited to the growing concerns among parents regarding use of artificial additives in baby food and its ill effects. Organic infant food is gaining widespread popularity among general population due to its high nutritional content and rich source of minerals such as calcium, iron & zinc. Globally, market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next five years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of organic infant food market.

However, rising cost of raw material sourcing and complex production process are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. In addition, most of the products available in the market are expensive. Yet, large number of consumers are preferring purchase of premium products for their babies. Additionally, rising per capita income and improved living standards, particularly in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost market demand in the upcoming years. Rise in number of online distribution channels worldwide is fostering the market growth.

Download PDF to know more details about "Organic Infant Food Market" report 2023.

The increasing parental concerns in regards to infants' health and nutrition, growing awareness associated with advantages of organic products and rising adoption of environment-friendly farming techniques are expected to generate several revenue option for industry participants in the near future. Despite, premium price of the products and stringent government regulations are estimated to curb the approval rate of organic food & beverages products, thereby limiting market growth. The organic infant food market is broadly categorized into four major segments based on the application type such as processed baby food, dried baby food, infant baby formula, snacks & biscuits. Processed baby food segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

The organic infant food market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in food & beverages sector, surge in number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth due to the growing parental concerns regarding health of infant.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the organic infant food market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, favorable government initiatives, rising per capita income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the organic infant food market are Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Earth's Best LLC, The Hero Group, The Danone Co., Plum Organics, The Hein Celestial Group, and North Castle Partners, LLC.

Access 106 page research report with TOC on "Organic Infant Food Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-organic-infant-food-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Organic Infant Food in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Organic Infant Food market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Abbott Laboratories



Danone



Nestle



Hero



HiPP



Baby Gourmet



Amara



Olli Organic



Initiative Foods

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Infant Milks



Infant Cereals Dry Meals



Finger Foods



Infant Drinks



Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Organic Infant Food for each application, including

1-6 Months



6-12 Months



12-24 Months

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

· Soluble Dietary Fibers Market

· Organic Apple Juice Market

· Acerola Extract Market

· Instant Beverage Premix Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.