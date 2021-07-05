Organic Hair Care Products Sales Surging at 7% CAGR Backed by Consumer Preference for Ingredients Derived from Natural Sources: Fact MR

- 170 Pages Market Research Survey by Fact MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Highlights Key Trends Driving Organic Hair Care Market

- The Organic Hair Care Market Analysis offers insights into organic hair care demand outlook in terms of product and sales channel. It also studies key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in organic hair care market

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of organic hair care products is anticipated to witness stellar growth owing to increasing emphasis on transparent and healthy personal care products over synthetic products, finds Fact.MR in its recent study.

Historic outlook indicated towards the expansion of organic hair care market size at a 6.2% CAGR between 2016-2020. The organic hair care market value will total US$ 9 Bn in 2021, and the market is poised to expand at a robust 7% CAGR during the assessment period, from 2021 to 2031.

Rising awareness regarding harmful effects caused by synthetic ingredients in hair care including parabens, sulfates, and triclosan is encouraging consumers to focus on benefits derived from organic hair care products, thus spurring demand in the market.

Growing consumer demand is driving innovations in the organic hair care market, and brands are benefitting from transparent ingredient lists and manufacturing processes. Such trends are shaping the demand outlook for organic shampoos with plant-based ingredients positively, also fueling sales of products that include natural botanicals and are free of artificial enhancements.

Additionally, manufacturers are capitalizing on retailing of organic hair care products through sales channels including salons and hair spas, where the exclusivity of these products also helps in spreading awareness regarding the importance of a healthy scalp, thus fostering sales of organic hair care products.

Trends in the organic hair care market also include availability through online channels, with free consultation by hair care experts, which has increased sales of organic hair care products significantly. Also, organic hair care products targeting specific scalp-related problems such as dandruff, hair fall, and oiliness are gaining immense popularity and driving growth.

"Increasing consumer inclination towards natural-botanical-based formulations, coupled with easy availability of products through online channels will continue fueling demand for organic hair care products during the assessment period," says a fact MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Organic Hair Care Market Analysis

Sales outlook of organic hair care shampoos remains optimistic as the segment is expected to hold 1/3 rd of the total market share, growing at around 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

of the total market share, growing at around 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Shifting focus of manufacturers towards online retail will make it the most preferred sales channel.

The U.S. will experience a gradual uptick in the demand for organic hair care market, owing to its strong dominance over consumer-centric products, registering a 6.7% CAGR.

China will dominate the organic hair care market, with an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 2.1 Bn , owing to changing consumer lifestyle and purchasing patterns.

Growth Drivers

Inclusion of ingredients aimed at treating scalp-related issues in organic hair care products will boost market growth.

Innovations in organic hair care products with ample research and development will propel sales.

Heavy discounts offered on organic hair care at spas, salons, and online channels will boost sales and augment market growth.

Key Restraints

Improper representation of ingredient lists for products will hamper sales in the market.

Regulations regarding the use of certain ingredients in hair care products may hinder market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the organic hair care market are focusing on research and development in various natural ingredients suitable for optimal hair care, which also provide relief from hair and scalp problems to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, KAO Corporation launched a revamped hair care product range called 'PYUAN' in 2020, which treats dry and damaged hair and oily scalp.

To Distributors of Organic Hair Care Include:

The Body Shop

Estee Lauder

The Hain Celestial Group

Amway

Kiehl's

Natura Cosméticos S.A.

L'Occitane en Provence

Kao Corporation

Loreal SA

Johnsons and Johnsons Consumer In

More Valuable Insights on Organic Hair Care Market

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the organic hair care market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the global organic hair care market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product:

Shampoos

Conditioner

Hair Oil

Hair Colorants

Styling Agents

Sales Channel:

Organic Hair Care Products Sold at Professional Salons

Organic Hair Care Products Sold at Specialty Stores

Organic Hair Care Products Sold through Modern Trade

Organic Hair Care Products Sold at Drug Stores

Organic Hair Care Products Sold through Online Stores

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Organic Hair Care Market Report

The report offers insight into organic hair care demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for organic hair care market between 2021 and 2031

Organic hair care market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Organic hair care market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

