Organic Fertilizers Market to Reach $19.88 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The research report titled, 'Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, Mineral), Form (Dry, Liquid), Method of Application (Broadcasting, Fertigation, Foliar Application), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029', provides an in-depth analysis of the organic fertilizers market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts to 2029. The global organic fertilizers market is expected to reach $19.88 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2029. Based on volume, this market is expected to reach 51,410.9 KT by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2029.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for organic foods and the awareness of the environmental safety of organic fertilizers. Additionally, the availability of huge organic waste and advancements in organic fertilizer manufacturing processes further support the growth of this market. However, the high demand for inorganic (synthetic) fertilizers and challenges to new entrants and small companies may restrain the growth of this market to some extent.

Agricultural chemicals have been linked to many human health hazards, ranging from short-term impacts such as headaches and nausea to chronic impacts such as cancer, reproductive health conditions, and endocrine disruption. Nitrogen and other chemicals in fertilizers can contaminate groundwater and cause blue baby syndrome after drinking. Therefore, growers increasingly prefer organic fertilizers as an alternative to chemical fertilizers. Several organizations such as the Organic Trade Association (OTA), the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM), the International Society of Organic Agriculture Research (ISOFAR), the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES), the Northeast Organic Farming Association (NOFA), the Organic Federation of Australia (OFA), the Organic Federation of Canada, and the Organic Growers School provide education, resources, and practical advice to create awareness regarding organic farming.

Organic fertilizers are formulated using natural plant residues & waste, animal manures & excreta, micro-organisms, and botanical extracts to enhance agricultural production. Organic fertilizers decompose quickly without any negative effects on the surface and groundwater; thus, they are less hazardous to living beings. These fertilizers remain effective for a long time and improve the soil structure while increasing its water & nutrient holding capacity. They are slow-releasing, non-toxic fertilizers that do not leave any residues in the food; hence, they are preferred for producing residue-free agricultural yield.

Key Findings in the Global Organic Fertilizers Market Study

Based on source, in 2022, the animal-based organic fertilizers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market. This market segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the high nutritional value, quick action & response, low quantity requirements, and easy and abundant availability of animal waste. Animal-based organic fertilizers are further segmented into blood meal, manure, bone meal, and other by-products. The blood meal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market for animal-based organic fertilizers in 2022 as it has >14% content of nitrogen and micronutrients such as zinc, copper, and boron.

Based on form, in 2022, the dry organic fertilizers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its higher adoption in lawns & gardens, long-lasting effect, high efficiency in all climatic conditions, and high & easy availability of raw materials. However, the liquid organic fertilizers segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to its high efficiency, uniform application, high absorbability, and easy & cost-effective process. Moreover, the high adoption of liquid organic fertilizers in water-stressed areas supports the growth of this segment.

Based on crop type, in 2022, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the organic fertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for organic cereals & grains and the huge area under organic cereals & grains cultivation.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the organic fertilizers market in 2022, followed by Europe and Latin America. However, North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this market is attributed to the rising growth of the organics sector due to increasing health awareness among the consumers, growing population and rising demand for organic products, continuously growing areas under organic cultivation, and government support and initiatives by other organizations and associations to promote organic agriculture and allied sectors across the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global organic fertilizers market research report are Hello Nature International Srl (Italy), Multiplex Group of Companies (India), Coromandel International Limited (India), Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.), California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (U.S.), Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy), Queensland Organics (Australia), FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd (Australia), National Fertilizers Limited (India), Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. (India), Fertoz Ltd. (Australia), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (Australia), and Fertikal NV (Belgium).

