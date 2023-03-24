Organic Feminine Care Market to Reach $3.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

An increase in awareness regarding the hazardous chemicals used in the manufacturing of conventional feminine hygiene products and the rise in consciousness of consumers regarding the environment and eco-friendlier products drive the growth of the global organic feminine care market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Organic Feminine Care Market by Product Type (Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Menstrual Cups, Panty Liners and Shields, Others), by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), by Age Group (Up to 18 Years, 19-30 Years, 31-40 Years, 41 Years and Above), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Pharmacy, Online Stores, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global organic feminine care industry generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

An increase in awareness regarding the hazardous chemicals used in the manufacturing of conventional feminine hygiene products and the rise in consciousness of consumers regarding the environment and eco-friendlier products drive the growth of the global organic feminine care market. However, the high expense of commercially accessible organic feminine care products restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rise in government initiatives to curb the use of plastic across developed and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global organic feminine care market, owing to temporary closure of feminine care manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

Not only the production but also the sale of feminine care was hampered due to closure of specialty stores across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

However, sales through e-commerce websites generated some revenue and helped the feminine care industry to recover from the loss.

The 19-30 years segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on age group, the 19-30 years segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global organic feminine care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rise in consumer awareness, growth in women's employment in developing nations, presence of large youth population, and rising affordability.

The sanitary pads segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the sanitary pads segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global organic feminine care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise in awareness about personal hygiene is a major factor that propels the growth of organic sanitary pads across the globe. In addition, an increase in disposable income and a large number of promotional activities adopted by marketers, education, and government initiatives have led to a rise in demand for organic sanitary pads. However, the tampons segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. Tampons are notably used in the U.S., Canada, and Western European countries. Emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China offer promising opportunities for the tampons market since the middle-class population is increasing in these countries.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global organic feminine care market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. An increase in urbanization, a rise in the working-class population, and competitive pricing boost the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets globally. However, the online stores segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. An increase in online sales, improvements in logistics services, easy product replacement and return policies, and ease in payment options boost the growth of the market.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global organic feminine care market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The government initiatives to curb the use of plastic and promote sustainability along with the rise in adoption of eco-friendlier raw have significantly promoted the growth of the organic feminine care market in Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in the personal care industry, owing to the presence of high-potential markets such as India and China, is expected to drive the growth of the organic feminine care market.

Leading Market Players: -

Bodywise (UK) Limited,

Corman S.p.A.,

TOP Organic Project,

The Honey Pot Company, LLC,

The Honest Company, Inc.,

GladRags,

Organic Initiative Limited,

Women's India Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.,

Unilever PLC,

Kao Corporation,

Ontex BV,

Unicharm Corporation,

Apropos,

Procter & Gamble Co.,

Eco Femme

