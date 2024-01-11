Orbital Achieves the 'Gold Standard' ISO 27001 Certification

Orbital, a global leader in blockchain based payment solutions, announced it has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The official certification from the British Assessment Bureau was received following a rigorous and comprehensive audit process.

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital , a leading fintech provider of traditional and blockchain payment solutions, proudly announces it has earned the prestigious internationally recognised ISO 27001 certification. This significant milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security.

Significance of ISO 27001

The ISO 27001 standard helps organisations to establish and maintain an effective Information Security Management System (ISMS), using a continual improvement approach. It involves systematically assessing any risks to the company's information security by putting in place policies and procedures to manage those risks. It also requires regular review by an independent body, so clients will know the information security is of the highest standards.

"ISO 27001 certification requires significant investment, and not just financially. It involves all our people, processes and technology, and the Orbital team has dedicated considerable time and effort in achieving this, so it's a fantastic team achievement. We are building a company culture of security and compliance, and this clearly demonstrates our continued commitment to our clients and stakeholders," said Richard Lindsay , Orbital CISO.

This important milestone for Orbital highlights a continued investment in security and demonstrates an effective management of information security risks, prioritising the safeguarding of clients', staff and stakeholders' data.

With the rise of digital currencies and the increasing need for secure payment solutions, Orbital's achievement of the ISO 27001 standard places it at the forefront of secure fintech innovations. The company's commitment to security excellence is a key component in its mission to provide safe, efficient, and user-friendly stablecoin payment solutions to a global market of enterprise corporate clients.

"We strive to build strong relationships with our clients which are built on trust, and this certification is another step in demonstrating that. Strengthening client trust and delivering our services securely is vital to our company's reputation and success. This is not a tick-box exercise for us, but rather a journey that we continue to march ahead on," said Chris Mason , Co-founder & CEO of Orbital.

Security Certifications

Orbital's ISO 27001 certification is the latest achievement adding to a growing number of existing certifications the business has been awarded over the last 12 months, including: Cyber Essentials Plus , the Cloud Security Alliance "Trusted Cloud Provider" & "STAR Level One" trustmarks and an 'A' rating on SecurityScorecard .

By choosing the British Assessment Bureau , a UKAS -accredited ISO certification provider, Orbital's certification outweighs the self-certified or non-accredited certificates some other businesses might hold because it proves that the company's ISMS is checked, verified, and held to the highest standard by an independent third party. This is one of the reasons that the UK Government has issued a statement highlighting the importance and value of UKAS-accredited certification over non-accredited.

About Orbital

Orbital is a London-Tallinn-Gibraltar based traditional finance and blockchain payment solution platform for global enterprises. Established in 2017, Orbital holds licences in three jurisdictions enabling it to provide a range of traditional and blockchain payment and FX services, focusing on the business use cases for stablecoins in cross border payments within emerging markets.

Important

Pay Perform OÜ and Pay Perform Digital Limited are not registered as cryptoasset service providers by the Financial Conduct Authority and therefore their services pertaining to cryptoassets are not available in the UK. Orbital's crypto-related services are directed and intended for qualifying non-retail persons outside the UK.

For media enquiries, please contact Luke Wingfield Digby at Orbital: media@getorbital.com, +44 (0) 203 807 5060.