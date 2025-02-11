Orbia's Precision Agriculture Business Netafim Unveils the World's First Hybrid Dripline

The game-changing, patented Hybrid Dripline delivers unmatched irrigation performance and operational efficiency by combining an integral dripline with a built-in outlet

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia Advance Corporation's S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Precision Agriculture business Netafim, the global leader in precision irrigation technology, announced today the launch of its patented Hybrid Dripline system, the world's first and only integral dripline with a built-in outlet. This proprietary technology brings together the benefits of integral and on-line dripper systems into a unified leak-free, clog-resistant and labor-saving solution for growers around the globe.

Orbia Netafim's Hybrid Dripline system simplifies irrigation operations with a pre-assembled outlet that eliminates some of the most labor-intensive tasks of greenhouse crop, orchard and vineyard care like the need for manual hole-punching or fitting migration rings by maintaining a fixed dropping point, to accommodate different tree growth stages. Initially launched within the UniRam™ dripline range, Hybrid Dripline technology will soon be expanded across Orbia Netafim's Heavy Wall Driplines portfolio to meet the needs of growers worldwide.

"The Hybrid Dripline comes after years of development and represents an exciting leap forward in precision irrigation technology," said Abed Masarwa, VP Products at Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim). "This innovation saves farmers time, labor and resources while delivering superior irrigation results. By integrating two distinct systems into one seamless solution, we are proud to be redefining efficiency, reliability and performance for growers, helping them achieve optimal yields even with challenging water quality."

The uniqueness of the Hybrid Dripline lies in its built-in outlet, which allows an inline dripline to function with the efficiency and adaptability of an on-line system. This innovation delivers diverse and targeted benefits to growers across vineyards, greenhouses and orchards by ensuring consistent water distribution while reducing labor-intensive tasks.

In vineyards, the built-in outlets eliminate the need for the manual placement of migration rings by preventing water drop migration and keeping the dropping point fixed. For orchards, the outlets can be easily adjusted—plugged or unplugged—to accommodate different tree growth stages. In greenhouses and protected crops, the design enables seamless connection to irrigation emitters like NetBow™ and drop leading stakes for substrates, simplifying operations and significantly reducing labor requirements.

"Managing precision irrigation across vineyards has become increasingly difficult due to the current labor challenges," said Tavo Acosta, a vineyard grower from Los Alamos, CA. "Orbia Netafim's Hybrid Dripline has provided a substantial savings over utilizing the traditional tubing and button dripper installation. This new process delivers the same drip pattern that is required on sloped ground while achieving a substantial labor savings. This saves us countless hours due to the ease of deployment and installation with one pass down the vine row."

With its integrated dripper featuring superior clogging resistance, the Hybrid Dripline provides a reliable solution for growers using low-quality water sources, ensuring consistent and uniform performance across all conditions. This transformative technology empowers growers with efficient and adaptable irrigation solutions.

Beyond agriculture, the Hybrid Dripline also significantly improves irrigation processes in mining operations by enhancing mineral extraction efficiency and system longevity. For heap leached mines, Netafim ensures precise irrigation across pads and slopes minimizing labor costs and installation errors while improving mineral recovery rates by preventing drop migration along driplines.

Orbia Netafim plans to roll out its Hybrid technology across its entire Heavy Wall Dripline portfolio improving irrigation efficiency and performance for growers worldwide.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

About Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim)

Orbia's Precision Agriculture business Netafim is the world's largest irrigation company and a global leader in precision agriculture solutions that address food, water and land scarcity for a sustainable future. Founded in 1965, Orbia Netafim pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. Today, by specializing in end-to-end solutions from the water source to the root zone, Orbia Netafim delivers irrigation and greenhouse projects as well as landscape and mining irrigation solutions supported by engineering, project management and financing services. Orbia Netafim is also leading the way in digital farming, irrigation and fertigation through integrating real-time monitoring, analysis and automated control into one state-of-the-art system. With 33 subsidiaries, 19 manufacturing plants, 2 recycling plants and 4,500 employees worldwide, Orbia Netafim delivers innovative, tailor-made irrigation and fertigation solutions to millions of farmers, allowing smallholders to large-scale agricultural producers and investors in over 100 countries to grow more with less™. To learn more, visit: netafim.com

Media Contacts

Adi Ishay

Communications Manager

Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim)

adi.ishay@netafim.orbia.com



Mushkie Meyer

PR Manager

Headline Media

mushkie@headline.media

US:+1 914 336 4035

UK:+44 203 769 4034