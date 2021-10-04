Orbex Launches 4KG Gold Giveaway

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International financial services provider Orbex has officially launched a year-long gold promotion entitled: The Orbex Gold Rush.

The promotion will see the broker giving away a grand total of 4kg of 24K gold bars over a 12-month period. The bars are worth over $270K and will be split across 24 winners.

Running from September 29th, 2021 until October 31st, 2022, the Gold Rush will be divided into four three-month rounds, with 6 winners to be announced at the end of each round.

The rules of the promotion are simple: trade 20 lots on your Orbex live account and obtain a Golden Ticket ID which enters you into the draw. The more times you hit 20 lots in a round, the more Golden Tickets you receive.

The winners will be chosen at random via a third-party digital app, and the gold bar prizes per round will be split as follows: 350g for the grand prize, 250g for second, 150g for third, and 3 x 100g bars as the base prize.

"We are so proud to be launching a promotion that rewards our trading community throughout the entire year. It's the perfect way to celebrate our 11th year as a regulated broker and to give back to the loyal clients, both old and new, who have made us what we are for over a decade," says Managing Director, Mohammad Yaghi.

The regulated firm recently debuted a complete brand makeover with an all-new website and over 200 new stocks available to trade with spreads from 0.0 pips.

"We wanted to reward as many of our traders as possible, which is why we have opted to do the promotion in the form of a raffle. We don't want professional traders to have an advantage, so no trading strategy performance parameters will be considered at all. All traders are welcome to join, and leverage up to 1:500 is permitted. Our aim is to unite our entire community in a fulfilling and engaging trading event that includes everyone," Yaghi continued.

This is the largest and longest-running promotion of its kind ever conducted by the broker, and is the first to be as widely accessible by traders of all experience levels.

The company continues to offer its clients competitive trading conditions on over 300 financial instruments, with fast execution, no requotes, 0 margin on hedged positions, and negative balance protection.

To improve on their reliable customer service, Orbex has also launched a robust Support Center packed full of useful FAQs and user manuals in order to provide a helpful hub as a first point of contact for everyday queries.

To find out more about the Gold Rush or to enter the promotion, click here.

About Orbex

Orbex Global Limited is fully licensed and regulated by FSC Mauritius and headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius.

The company offers multiple asset trading including forex, indices, stocks, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.

