Oral Care Market to Reach USD 80.01 billion by 2031 with Natural & Organic Variants Projected to Expand at 7.12% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the oral care market size was valued at USD 59.06 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 80.01 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare, increasing focus on daily oral hygiene, and growing consumer understanding of the connection between oral health and overall well-being.

Oral Care Market Trends Driving Industry Expansion

A major oral care market trend is the shift toward preventive and therapeutic oral care solutions that support long-term health outcomes.

Consumers are increasingly adopting multi-step oral care routines involving toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, and specialized products targeting sensitivity, gum protection, and whitening. At the same time, demand for ingredient transparency and natural formulations continues to rise.

Growing Health and Hygiene Awareness Supporting Market Growth

Increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene and preventive healthcare is significantly contributing to the oral care market growth.

Consumers now recognize the association between poor oral hygiene and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and infections.

This shift is encouraging higher usage frequency of toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, and other therapeutic oral care products designed for daily prevention and long-term dental health.

Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Assessment of the oral care market increasingly depends on aligning consumer behavior, product positioning, and regional demand trends through consistently applied research standards. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary engagement with cross-verified market data to support commercially grounded analysis that executives can evaluate with greater confidence."

Rising Burden of Oral Diseases Increasing Product Demand

The growing prevalence of dental problems such as cavities, gum disease, plaque buildup, and periodontal disorders is driving demand for preventive oral care solutions.

Consumers are increasingly investing in anti-cavity toothpaste, medicated mouthwashes, sensitivity-relief products, and gum-care formulations to reduce long-term treatment costs and improve oral health outcomes.

Product Innovation and Technology Advancements Accelerating Adoption

Continuous advancements in formulations and oral care technologies are reshaping the oral care market.

Manufacturers are introducing multifunctional products featuring antibacterial agents, anti-inflammatory ingredients, enamel repair solutions, and gum-regeneration technologies.

The growing use of clinically validated and therapeutic ingredients is strengthening consumer confidence in advanced oral care products.

Aging Population Creating Demand for Specialized Oral Care Products

The increasing geriatric population is driving demand for age-specific oral care products globally.

Older adults often require specialized solutions for dry mouth, enamel erosion, gum recession, tooth sensitivity, and denture care.

This trend is creating opportunities for low-abrasion toothpaste, therapeutic rinses, and sensitivity-focused formulations in the oral care industry.

Segment Insights Highlighting Market Opportunities

By Product Type

Toothpaste

Mouthwash/Rinses

Toothbrush

Other Product Types

By Ingredient

Conventional

Natural/Organic

By End User

Kids/Children

Adult

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channel

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the oral care industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/oral-care-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Outlook and Growth Dynamics

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the oral care market in 2025 and is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2031.

Growth is supported by rising oral health awareness, government-led hygiene initiatives, expanding retail infrastructure, and increasing adoption of preventive oral care products across China and India.

North America and Europe remain mature markets driven by premiumization, technological innovation, and demand for specialized oral care products such as whitening and therapeutic formulations.

Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging growth regions due to improving awareness, urbanization, and increasing access to modern oral care products.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Developments

The oral care market is moderately consolidated, with leading multinational companies focusing on innovation, premium products, and digital technologies to strengthen market presence.

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in smart toothbrushes, AI-powered oral monitoring systems, and personalized oral care solutions to improve consumer engagement and retention.

Key Companies in the Oral Care Industry

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

Haleon plc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Other Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Asia-Pacific Oral Care Market: Preventive Shift and Smart Technology

The Asia-Pacific oral care market is projected to reach USD 26.77 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.28%. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes are driving a permanent shift from occasional treatment to regular preventive care. Market expansion is heavily supported by the integration of smart technology in electric toothbrushes and a rising demand for natural and Ayurvedic ingredients. On the digital front, direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription models paired with telehealth services are disrupting traditional retail setups. Additionally, standardized regulatory frameworks under the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive are lowering cross-border compliance barriers for agile producers.

For a comprehensive look at Asia-Pacific oral care trends, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-oral-care-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market: Halal Compliance and Premiumization

Valued at USD 4.28 billion in 2026, the Middle East & Africa oral care market is forecast to reach USD 5.66 billion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 5.73%. Growth is anchored by a large population under 30 and increased government spending on public health campaigns, such as school-based fluoride programs. In the high-income Gulf countries, consumers are rapidly gravitating toward premium innovations like smart rinses, electric toothbrushes, and halal-certified organic pastes. While global multinationals deploy price-tiered strategies to secure volume, local firms are leveraging deep cultural ties and regional manufacturing cost advantages to gain market share.

Detailed analysis of the Middle East & Africa oral care landscape is available at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/middle-east--africa-oral-care-market?utm_source=prnewswire

China Oral Care Market: Gen-Z Premiumization and Probiotic Formulations

The oral care market in China is set to expand to USD 10.45 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.38%. Growth is closely tied to the nationwide "Healthy China 2030" education initiative alongside rapid premiumization among Gen-Z shoppers. Category boundaries are blurring as processors successfully roll out functional, probiotic-infused, and enamel-repairing toothpastes. To navigate tighter CSAR quality rules and evolving consumer preferences, brands are increasingly relying on science-backed claims and eco-friendly packaging. Digital commerce continues to expand, giving niche brands immediate access to urban centers.

To explore the specific drivers of the Chinese oral care transition, refer to: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/china-oral-care-market?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive, actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/5973062/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg