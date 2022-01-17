Oral Cancer Treatment Market to Reach $2.72 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR

Rise in prevalence of oral cancer and surge in government expenditure on healthcare drive the growth of the global oral cancer treatment market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Oral Cancer Treatment Market by Treatment (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Targeted Therapy), Age Group (30-49, 50-69 and 70<), and End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global oral cancer treatment market was valued at $1.71 billion 2020, and is expected to reach $2.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in prevalence of oral cancer and surge in government expenditure on healthcare drive the growth of the global oral cancer treatment market. However, adverse effects regarding usage of cancer drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Dentists play a crucial role in detection of oral cancer through screening of oral cavities. The closure of dental clinics during the lockdown led to reduced detection activities, which in turn, impacted the treatment measures.

There has been postponement of elective surgeries during the pandemic to prevent cross-contamination. Surgeries were conducted only for malignant or potentially malignant lesions only. Else, surgeries were postponed.

The chemotherapy segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on drug type, the chemotherapy segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global oral cancer treatment market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This type of treatment is provided every day for the course of six weeks according to the size of the cancer and its spread. This results in the highest revenue generation. However, the targeted therapy segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The hospital pharmacies segment to continue its dominance during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospital pharmacies segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global oral cancer treatment market, and is projected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. As patients are admitted to hospitals for chemotherapy and other treatments, it becomes easier for them to get the medicines prescribed from hospital pharmacies as compared to other stores. This leads to the highest revenue generation. The research also analyzes the segments including drug stores & retail pharmacies and online stores.

North America to maintain its lead position by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global oral cancer treatment market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is due to rise in healthcare investments and prevalence of oral cancer in the region. However, LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Leading market players

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Eli-Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Fresenius Kabi AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

