Oracle positioned as highest-scoring AML vendor across Customer Impact metrics in 2022 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Anti Money Laundering (AML) Report

For the second consecutive year, Oracle is positioned as a leader and is recognized for its approach to fighting financial crime with artificial intelligence, machine learning, graph, and automation

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest edition of their proprietary SPARK Matrix™ analysis for Anti-money laundering (AML), Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognized Oracle as the Technology Leader with the highest overall ratings across performance parameters for Customer Impact and a high ranking for Technology Excellence.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global AML market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the major vendors in the space, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Positioning Oracle as the Technology Leader, the report highlighted Oracle's FCCM suite for offering key functionalities across the entire AML and financial crime management value chain, including Customer Screening, Know Your Customer (KYC), Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD), Sanctions Screening, Transaction Monitoring, Fraud Monitoring, Enterprise Case Management, multi-jurisdictional Regulatory Reporting, and Operational Reporting. The FCCM suite is built on a robust data model and comprehensive data management foundation and is augmented with advanced analytics capabilities to manage the new generation of threats.

According to Pradnya Gugale, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Oracle offers comprehensive and robust AML solution as part of its FCCM suite, providing purpose-built and domain-aware Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Graph, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities. The company offers a unified data processing & strategic analytics application for risk rating, monitoring, investigation & analytics, which helps minimize the overall operational time and enhances model optimization efficiency." "Oracle, with its robust AML capabilities, unique customer value proposition, and strong roadmap stands out amongst other players in the market, and this has helped the company retain "its position as a technology leader in the assessment for the second consecutive year, securing strong ratings across the parameters for technology excellence and customer impact" adds Pradnya.

"Given the evolving industry challenges that lay ahead, Oracle is proud to be recognized for helping global financial institutions use intelligent technology to help identify bad actors and stop crime faster. Oracle is committed to helping global financial institutions in their fight against financial crime, and achieve regulatory compliance with our AML solution," said John Edison, Group Vice President, Oracle Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management Product Suite. "We are constantly delivering innovation at scale and value to our customers with the latest in AML technology by bringing together unrivaled data management, AI/Model governance, proven applications with advanced analytics at its core and flexible deployments options."

Additional Resources:

About Oracle Financial Services:

Oracle Financial Services provides retail banking solutions, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations.

Oracle Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management (FCCM) is a comprehensive suite of applications designed to address the most demanding compliance needs of large, global financial institutions. Gleaning experience from over 25 years of providing crime and compliance management solutions to over 170 global banks, Oracle FCCM enables FIs to effectively eliminate financial crime while still ensuring operational efficiency.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media contacts:

Judi Palmer

Oracle Corporate Communications

Judi.palmer@oracle.com

650.784.7901

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions