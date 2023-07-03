Oracle Cloud and the power of community in driving digital evolution

News Provided by Data Centre Magazine

Oracle's Jürgen Kress explains how being named a leader in two Gartner Magic Quadrant reports will further propel the business and those it works with.

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conversation with Mobile Magazine, Director of Product Management Integration and Digital Assistant at Oracle Jürgen Kress shared insights into how Oracle Cloud leverages community to propel digital evolution. As a multinational computer technology corporation and the third-largest software company worldwide, Oracle is renowned for its comprehensive range of software products and services. The company offers Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), with a comprehensive set of services from infrastructure to platform and SaaS. This ranges from compute and storage, PaaS services like integration, BI, content, identity management, or a chatbot to services like ERP, HCM, CX, NetSuite, or industry solutions like the OPERA Hospitality Platform. With a mission to help people view data in new ways, discover insights, and unlock endless possibilities, Oracle remains at the top of its game. Named a Leader and Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service Worldwide 2023, Oracle continues to shape the future of digital transformation.

Oracle Cloud has been featured in the July issue of Data Centre Magazine.

In this exclusive interview, Jürgen Kress, Director of Product Management Integration and Digital Assistant at Oracle discussed The digital evolutions of the future and how the tech giant embraces a full community approach.

"Oracle now boasts the fastest core network of global data centres, with over 42 regions currently available and nine more in the pipeline."

