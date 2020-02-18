Opus Group: Year-end Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Report period October - December, 2019

Net sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 651 million (657), a 0.8% lower turnover compared with Q4 2018. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was -3.3%.

(657), a 0.8% lower turnover compared with Q4 2018. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was -3.3%. EBITDA amounted to SEK 103 million (132), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 15.8% (20.1).

(132), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 15.8% (20.1). EBITA amounted to SEK 40 million (90), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 6.1% (13.6).

(90), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 6.1% (13.6). Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -14 million (34) and includes unrealized net foreign exchange differences of SEK -9 million (13).

(34) and includes unrealized net foreign exchange differences of (13). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 84 million (117) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 33 million (58).

Report period January - December, 2019

Net sales for the year amounted to SEK 2,691 million (2,497), a growth of 7.8%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 2.5%.

(2,497), a growth of 7.8%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 2.5%. EBITDA amounted to SEK 608 million (504), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 22.6% (20.2).

(504), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 22.6% (20.2). EBITA amounted to SEK 342 million (358), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.7% (14.3). EBITA includes impairment of tangible assets and other costs of a total of SEK -27 million attributable to the canceled concession in Buenos Aires , Argentina.

(358), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.7% (14.3). EBITA includes impairment of tangible assets and other costs of a total of SEK -27 million attributable to the canceled concession in , Argentina. Profit/loss for the year amounted to SEK -38 million (-6) and includes refinancing costs of SEK -16 million and unrealized net foreign exchange differences of SEK -63 million (-66).

(-6) and includes refinancing costs of and unrealized net foreign exchange differences of (-66). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 446 million (323) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 219 million (84).

Gothenburg, February 18, 2020

Opus Group AB (publ)

This is information that Opus Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out herein, at 07:30 CET on February 18, 2020.

For additional information, please contact:

Lothar Geilen, CEO

Tel: +46-31-748-34-00

E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se

Helene Carlson

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +46-765-25-84-93

E-mail: helene.carlson@opus.se

SOURCE Opus Group