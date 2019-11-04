Opus Appoints New President, Vehicle Inspection U.S.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy McIntosh as President of its U.S. Vehicle Inspection business.

Andy McIntosh has an impressive record leading automotive aftermarket businesses, and among others, global technology development for safety products in a Fortune 500 company. He earned an MSc from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Andy joins Opus on November 4, 2019.

Andy will focus on maintaining excellent customer relationships with U.S. government agencies and on winning new vehicle inspection contracts. He will also lead the organization to continue developing innovative vehicle inspection technologies and services. As President Vehicle Inspection U.S., Andy will also become an important member of the Opus Group Management Team helping to set direction for our continued global growth.

"We're delighted to welcome Andy to the Opus team," said Opus CEO Lothar Geilen. "Andy is a proven leader. He has great leadership skills and deep knowledge of the automotive industry. Clearly, Andy has the skillset to take our U.S. business to the next level."

Andy replaces Sandra Y McCulloch who is leaving the company. "We'd like to thank Sandra for her contribution to Opus and wish her well in her retirement," Lothar stated.

