OPTRUST FULLY FUNDED FOR 17(TH) CONSECUTIVE YEAR

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OPTrust released its 2025 Funded Status Report — Service & Security – Since 1995 — which details the Plan's financial results and funded status, while marking its 30th anniversary. In 2025, OPTrust remained fully funded for the 17th consecutive year and achieved a net investment return of 4.2 per cent. Over the past 10 years, the Plan's average net investment return is 6.7 per cent.

OPTrust is one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans.

"Thirty years ago, OPTrust was founded with a mission to pay pensions today, and preserve pensions for tomorrow," said Peter Lindley, President and CEO of OPTrust. "As OPTrust remains fully funded for the 17th consecutive year, we continue to fulfil that purpose for our 118,000 members, delivering income security and peace of mind in retirement."

Since starting operations in 1995, OPTrust's membership has grown by more than 70 per cent, and assets have increased nearly fivefold. Today, investment returns account for more than 70 per cent of the benefits paid to OPTrust members when they retire, with over $1.4 billion in entitlements paid in 2025. The Plan's average annual net investment return since inception is 7.8 per cent.

"In a year shaped by economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, the continued strength of the Plan is a testament to our diversified investment strategy guided by an experienced investment team," said Lindley. "Our perspective as a long-term investor allows us to look beyond short-term uncertainty, and to stay focused on the sustainability of the Plan over the decades to come."

OPTrust continues to provide exceptional service to members, who rated their service satisfaction as 8.6 out of 10. The Plan was recognized among the top 10 pension plans globally for service by CEM Benchmarking Inc.'s annual rankings.

Find more information about OPTrust's 2025 strategy and results in Service & Security – Since 1995 at optrust.com.

