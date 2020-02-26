Optoelectronic Technologies Assisting in the Fight Against COVID-19

IRay Technology , one of the high-tech enterprises focusing on infrared FPA detectors and thermal imaging modules, has took immediate action to manufacture infrared thermal imagers as soon as the breakout of COVID-19. Temperature detection is one key procedure for screening suspected cases. Therefore, infrared thermal imaging is the ideal and advanced technology featuring wide range screening, real-time monitoring and accuracy between 0.3℃ and 0.5℃. It is widely equipped in public area like airport, railway station, bus stops, factory, office building, hospital, school. Under this emergent situation, IRay engineers are dispatched to support the forefront like Wuhan Xiehe Hospital, and anywhere in need all around the nation such as Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, Chengdu Railway Station, Beijing Metro Line 7, etc.

Due to the largest demands on the thermal imaging products, the leading infrared and optics enterprises like DALI Technology, Guide Infrared, SATIR had donated their products in stock to the quarantine places and dispatched engineering support for on-site assembling and operation training.

Besides, Sunell has rolled out its Body Temperature Detection Network Camera that integrates facial recognition into the thermal imaging system, which can recognize one's identity, collect real-time data and irritate the warning system when unusual temperature has been detected.

HIK VISION, the leading in camera industry, has made donation of the infrared thermal imager, visible equipment and system for the frontier of quarantine. What's more, HIK collaborate with national television to live broadcast the quarantine in Wuhan. It also offers thousands of online education service to help students to study at home, and provides cloud video conferencing service to help enterprises with remote office.

YOFC, as the leading provider of optical fiber and optical fiber cable, has voluntarily organized a team of engineers to assist in the Huoshenshan construction. They donated their communication products and the medical materials through their headquarter and oversea branches in order to help with combat of COVID-19.

Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics of CAS and its subsidiary incubating companies have donated their national-invention-patent-product infrared projection vein finder to the hospitals. It will be very difficult to tell patient's vein for injection during the epidemic for wearing a whole protective suit. This vein finder can visualize the vein and increase injection efficiency.

Intelligent service robots took place of manpower to serve in the hospital to reduce the shortage of labor force. Leishen, the Intelligent System manufactures, put various LiDARs on the market to empower robotics so as to automatically realize functions such as delivery, disinfecting and cleaning, patrol and temperature measuring. It helps significantly in epidemic prevention and control.

It's believed every CIOE exhibitor has been giving out all its efforts, innovations and manpower to help human beings against COVID-19. Mentioned companies are just a tip of iceberg of the optoelectronic army. CIOE 2020 will gather global leading infrared players such as HIKVISION, Thorlabs, Thales, Lynred, Dali, SAT, JIR, GUIDE Infrared, Newport, IRAY, Ophir and other 100+ excellent infrared companies at Infrared Applications Expo to showcasing cutting-edge infrared products at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center on September 9 -11, 2020.

For more articles on optoelectronic technologies fighting COVID19 please visit http://www.cioe.cn/en

Media Contact:



Eileen Chen

+86-755-88242552

Eileen.chen@cioe.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094975/Optoelectronic_Technologies.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cioe.cn/en



SOURCE CIOE