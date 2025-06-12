OPTIX Expands Global Reach with AR/VR Optical Advancements

PARIS and LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global XR industry prepares for a packed summer of innovation, optical technology company OPTIX is set to intensively showcase its advanced AR and VR optics solutions at three major industry exhibitions in June: AWE USA in Long Beach, California, Viva Technology in Paris, France, and Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany.

OPTIX’s 8K VR Pancake Module on display at AWE USA and Viva Technology Paris 2025.

This presence builds on OPTIX's strong momentum from CES 2025 earlier this year and is part of a growing effort by the company to deliver high-performance, scalable optics to XR hardware manufacturers worldwide.

OPTIX Steps into the Global Stage

Since emerging from stealth less than three years ago, OPTIX has steadily expanded its capabilities and product lineup, securing USD $15 million in funding, developing its own laboratory and production processes, and launching advanced optical modules for both AR glasses and VR headsets.

This June, OPTIX is highlighting its two flagship products:

2D EPIC 50 AR Waveguide, designed for lightweight AR glasses with a wide 50° field of view.

8K VR Pancake Module, offering binocular 8K resolution and a 115° FoV, wider and sharper than Vision Pro.

The company's presence at such events marks an effort to further its engagement with consumer tech companies and enterprise users across both North America and Europe, as it aims to deepen its role in the regions' supply chains for next-generation immersive technology.

What's New?

For VR, OPTIX's proprietary eye-tracking and foveated rendering solutions are designed to reduce GPU demand while maintaining 8K high visual fidelity, offering increased efficiency for mobile and tethered VR applications.

For AR, the latest version of the company's latest 2D EPIC 50 AR waveguide module delivers higher efficiency with 7,000 nits peak brightness, superior contrast, and production-readiness, as the company moves closer to its goal of enabling mass-market smart glasses.

US + EU Focus Reflects OPTIX's Global Vision

Despite the fact that AWE, Viva Technology, and Laser World of Photonics are held in different continents within the same month, OPTIX's presence at such events highlights the company's strategic intent to engage both North American and European XR markets at once.

In the US, the optics firm is targeting conversations with ODMs/OEMs focused on:

Mixed reality headsets

AI-enhanced AR smart glasses

Wearable displays for enterprise and consumer use

In Europe, OPTIX is aiming to position itself as a reliable, scalable optics partner for both headset companies and enterprises, navigating an increasingly complex global supply chain. This comes as recent shifts in trade dynamics have prompted some EU-based immersive tech companies to diversify their supplier base, or at least reevaluate dependencies on established US-aligned vendors.

This broader global strategy from the company complements recent optics industry trends, where hardware decisions are becoming increasingly influenced by geopolitical dynamics and supply chain reliability.

"We're seeing increased interest from European XR hardware builders looking for agile, optics-focused partners who have solid optics backgrounds and can adapt quickly to shifting market dynamics. Our goal is to be a dependable technical collaborator with a long-term commitment to the region," said Kristen Wang, Co-founder and Head of Corporate Development at OPTIX.

"Europe is a strategically important market for us—not just commercially, but in terms of building lasting relationships with companies that value performance, transparency, and sustained product evolution," added Wang. "In the AI era, today's so-called 'AI glasses' will inevitably transition to AR glasses. For VR, the competitive landscape shows accelerating differentiation in pancake solutions among vendors. As immersive tech adoption grows across the region, we will continue to deliver world-class optics performance that leads the global market."

Forward Momentum and Long-Term Vision

Looking ahead, OPTIX has signaled that it is not just iterating on existing modules but also actively researching and developing advanced optics technologies.

The company stated that its goal is simple: deliver exceptional optics that balance cutting-edge performance with manufacturability at scale. For more information on OPTIX, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709609/OPTIX_s_8K_VR_Pancake_Module_display_AWE_USA_Viva_Technology.jpg