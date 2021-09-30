Optimum Strategic Communications Hosts 13th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

- World Class Speakers from Biotech & Healthcare Industry and Investment Community

- Building the Future Industry 'Champions'

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Strategic Communications (Optimum), the International Strategic Healthcare Communications firm, will be hosting its 13th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference on Monday, 4 October 2021.

Firmly established as a major thought leadership event in the European healthcare sector's calendar, eminent speakers at this year's conference will explore important themes pertinent to the future of the industry, bringing together a diverse audience of stakeholders with different perspectives to discuss, learn and make connections. The conference will celebrate the numerous successes across the sector, the champions who are making it happen and the investors who are investing in those champions. The conference will take place virtually via Optimum's live on-line platform to enable participants to debate and network virtually.

Commenting on the event, Mary Clark, Managing Director, Optimum Strategic Communications, said:

"This time last year we were in the midst of an international public health crisis, one that has had a profound and lasting impact on many aspects of our working and non-working lives. Central to this has been the effect on the healthcare industry and its remarkable response to the pandemic, paving the way for unprecedented innovation and collaboration within the sector.

"A year on and twelve years since our very first conference, I am delighted that we have once again assembled a stellar line up of industry leaders to discuss and debate current stand-out topics and trends, and those which will continue to influence the healthcare and life sciences sector. As we build on the success of last year's virtual format, the focus of this conference will be on 'champions', both in terms of those who lead the way in their respective fields and the criteria needed to build the successful champions of the future."

- AGENDA -

Welcome

Mary Clark, Managing Director, Optimum Strategic Communications

The CEO Champions: Leaders of Successful European Biotech and Life Sciences Companies

Chair: Amber Tong, Senior Editor, Endpoints News

Renee Aguiar-Lucander, Chief Executive Officer, Calliditas Therapeutics

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer, Oxford Biomedica

Lisa Anson, Chief Executive Officer, Redx Pharma

Amber Tong, Senior Editor of Endpoints News, chairs our illustrious panel of speakers, celebrating the successes across our sector, and talking to the leaders who are making it happen! Together they will examine what makes a successful CEO and, in a year that has seen the profile of the Life Sciences Industry reach a tremendous high, what is the outlook for 2022 and beyond.

Fireside Chat with biotech investment guru Francesco de Rubertis

Mike Ward, Global Head of Thought Leadership, Clarivate

Francesco de Rubertis, Co-Founder & Partner, Medicxi

Mike Ward, Global Head of Thought Leadership at Clarivate Group, will be speaking with Medicxi's Co-Founder & Partner, Francesco de Rubertis, on his career journey and his asset-centric approach to life sciences investing.

Public Market Investor Panel: Investing in Today's and Tomorrow's Innovative Companies

Chair: Hannah Kuchler, Global Pharmaceuticals Correspondent, Financial Times

Ulrica Slåne Bjerke, CIO and Co-Founder of Arctic Aurora LifeScience Investment Portfolio, Arctic Asset Management

Paul Major, Portfolio Manager, Bellevue Asset Management

Victoria Darbyshire, Equity Analyst, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Geraldine O'Keeffe, Partner, Life Science Partners (LSP)

The panel will focus on investing in today's and tomorrow's champions. Chaired by Hannah Kuchler, Global Pharmaceuticals Correspondent at the Financial Times, the panel of leading investors will discuss the 'hot' investment trends, the companies that are attracting attention and what we should be looking for in the coming year. Will therapeutic areas and products relevant to public health continue to prosper and what portfolio adjustments are we likely to see ahead of an anticipated economic rebound?

Fireside Chat with Rice Powell, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Fresenius Medical Care

Chair: Daniel Mahony, Co-head of Healthcare, Polar Capital

Rice Powell, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Fresenius Medical Care

Daniel Mahony, Co-Head of Healthcare at Polar Capital, talks to Rice Powell, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, about putting patients first and how he sees the future of healthcare taking shape in the third decade of the 21st century.

VC Investor Panel: Building the Future Champions

Chair: Stephen Hansen, Associate Editor, BioCentury

Roel Bulthuis, Managing Partner, INKEF Capital

Søren Møller, Managing Partner, Novo Holdings

Otello Stampacchia, Founder, Omega Funds

Maina Bhaman, Partner, Sofinnova Partners

Stephen Hansen, Associate Editor, BioCentury, chairs the VC investor session which this year will focus on investing in early-stage companies and the success criteria for building future 'champions'. Panellists will discuss building world class teams, attracting the right level of finance and executing best strategies for success.

The detailed agenda and registration details can be found at the 13th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference website, here.

The audience is invited to participate via the conference online forums and social media using the Conference hashtag #OptimumConnections.

About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is an international healthcare communications firm which specialises in strategic investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior team of healthcare specialists, based in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Zurich, and New York, are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across pharmaceuticals, medtech, biotech, health tech and healthcare services.

Over the last 25 years, our team has worked with over 300 healthcare companies, advising them on financial communications and investor relations, including major corporate activity such as fundraising, IPOs, M&A, as well as corporate reputation and crisis scenarios.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last three decades. The Optimum team includes ex-fund managers and analysts, as well as financial and corporate communications specialists.

For more information please visit www.optimumcomms.com

