Optimizon Presents eCom Insights '24: Revolutionising Business Growth Online in 2024

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizon, a leading e-commerce consultancy, is excited to announce its inaugural event, eCom Insights '24, scheduled to take place at Home House in London on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024. This exclusive gathering is tailored for like-minded individuals in the e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods industries, ready to accelerate and revolutionise their business growth online in the dynamic landscape of 2024.

eCom Insights '24 - Exclusive E-Commerce Event by Optimizon. Thursday 22nd February 2024 @ Home House, London

eCom Insights '24 promises an afternoon filled with invaluable knowledge and analyses from industry specialists. Join the headline sponsors Linnworks and partners GETIDA, Viva.com, Google, GreyScout, Shopline, and Parcelhub, as they look back on 2023 and strategise for the year ahead, discussing insights, tips, and trade secrets to take 2024 by storm.

This is a unique opportunity for enterprise brands in the FMCG and e-commerce sectors to engage with industry experts and secure a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving online market. Attendees can expect a deep dive into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies that are reshaping the e-commerce landscape this year.

Key Highlights of eCom Insights '24:

Expert Speaker Sessions : Thought leaders from Linnworks, Danone, GETIDA, GreyScout, Whistl and more will cover a wide range of topics. Discussions include multi-channel cross-border growth, retail growing pains, margin protection, marketplaces versus online stores, making the most of Amazon and how to utilise AI technology.

Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry peers, establish valuable contacts, and explore potential collaborations with some of the top names in e-commerce.

Exhibition Area: A dedicated space featuring the latest innovations and solutions from event sponsors, providing attendees with hands-on experiences and demonstrations.

Panel Discussions: Engaging conversations on key topics, offering diverse perspectives and expert opinions on pressing issues in the FMCG and e-commerce industries.

For more information and to register for eCom Insights '24, please visit Optimizon's official website.

About Optimizon:

Optimizon is a leading e-commerce consultancy dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the online marketplace. With a focus on data and innovative strategies and cutting-edge solutions, Optimizon empowers clients to navigate the complexities of e-commerce and achieve sustainable growth - no matter the channel.

