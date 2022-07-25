Optical Spectrum Analyzer Market to Surpass $589 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the optical spectrum analyzer market was about $327 million in 2021, and it will grow at a rate of nearly 7%, to reach approx. $589 million by 2030. The growth can be chiefly credited to the increasing demand for these analyzers and developments in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, and healthcare industries.

Numerous industries and establishments now demand improved optical measurements for both R&D and manufacturing, because of the widening applications of optics. Thus, the stalwarts of the industry have accepted cutting-edge distribution channels to accomplish the increasing requirement for optical spectrum analyzers.

The development of the 5G network technology will need to cater to a considerably high data from mobile phones and cloud-connected devices. The improvements in the technology over the past many decades have permitted the extensive use of the millimeter-wave frequency spectrum to counter the various challenges of high-speed and lower-frequency communications.

The telecommunications industry has the largest revenue share in the optical spectrum analyzer market. The fast-developing telecom landscape, increasing acceptance of 5G communications, and surging R&D on the telecom networks of the future are propelling the implementation of optical spectrum analyzers in the telecom sector. Additionally, these devices are of prodigious importance to the manufacturers of telecom equipment because of their diverse uses in the industry generally in field and R&D applications.

The optical spectrum analyzer market in the healthcare industry will advance with the highest CAGR, of around 8%, in the years to come. This is because of the rising research and development and, manufacturing of biomedical equipment, consumer products, material processing systems, short-wavelength lasers, and passive devices in the industry.

According to the global telecommunication laws, telecom equipment needs to pass numerous tests on wavelength, dynamic range, power level, and optical-signal-over-noise ratio, for entry into the market. Thus, telecom equipment manufacturers use OSAs to test their systems. Additionally, market players continuously release powerful and higher-resolution next-gen OSA chips, and network operators substitute the preceding versions of devices in their networks.

North America is an extremely lucrative optical spectrum analyzer market for OSAs because of the existence of numerous key players, a developed economy, and the progressions in 5G technology. Furthermore, major service providers are planning to launch new devices supporting the technology. Moreover, corporations are investing substantially in the telecom industry for improving their position.

Similarly, the APAC region too generates a considerable demand for OSAs as there are a large number of electronics companies exist in the region, and they integrate these instruments into an array of their products. Moreover, the MEA market will advance with over 7% CAGR, on account of the rapid deployment of 5G networks.

Optical Spectrum Analyzer Market Report Coverage

By Type

Portable

Handheld

Benchtop

By End Use

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

