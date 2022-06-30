Optical Imaging Market size worth $ 4.30 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 15.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing use of optical imaging in preclinical and clinical studies in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries coupled with superior technology penetration in the diagnostic and therapeutic areas are driving the growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, 'Optical Imaging Market' By Product (Imaging Systems, Cameras, Software), By Therapeutic Area (Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology), By Technique (Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy, Photoacoustic Tomography), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Industry), By Application (Pathological Imaging, Intra-operative Imaging), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Optical Imaging Market size was valued at USD 1.38 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.30 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.10% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Optical Imaging Market Overview

Owing to the increasing application areas of those techniques in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries along with side medical diagnostics and therapeutics, the optical imaging system logged an active rate of growth over the forecast period. The rising aging population, widening application areas of optical imaging technologies, advantages of optical imaging systems, and growing got to minimize the utilization of radiation technologies are driving the global optical imaging market. Moreover, an increase in R&D activities in the life sciences sector, and the growing demand for optical imaging techniques in drug discovery processes and preclinical research is further expected to propel the market growth.

There are certain barriers and restraints faced that will hinder the overall market growth. The factors such as reimbursement challenges and lack of skilled operators are limiting the market growth. Also, the imposition of the medical device Excise Tax in the U.S. is estimated to sluggish growth during the forecast period. Further, high cost and extensive data requirements for launching new technologies and the sustainability of small and medium-sized players are the potential restraints hampering the overall growth of the global optical imaging market. Nevertheless, the advancements in technologies, growing application of optical imaging in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, and untapped potential in emerging markets offer favorable growth opportunities.

Key Developments

On December 2020 , Carl Zeiss partnered with VIVO. The collaboration would have the smartphone maker include the latter's renowned lens technology for its smartphones' cameras.

, partnered with VIVO. The collaboration would have the smartphone maker include the latter's renowned lens technology for its smartphones' cameras. On December 2020 , Carl Zeiss acquired arivis AG. Zeiss is expanding its imaging technology capabilities with 3D and significant image data software by acquiring a majority stake in the imaging business of Arivis. Zeiss is further strengthening its software competencies and market position in 3D image visualization, image processing, and analysis software for research microscopy with this investment.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Headwall Photonics, Inc., Canon Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Optovue, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Bioptigen, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Optical Imaging Market On the basis of Product, Therapeutic Area, Technique, End-User, Application, and Geography.

Optical Imaging Market, By Product

Imaging Systems



Cameras



Software



Others

Optical Imaging Market, By Therapeutic Area

Ophthalmology



Neurology



Cardiology



Others

Optical Imaging Market, By Technique

Optical Coherence Tomography



Hyperspectral Imaging



Near-infrared Spectroscopy



Photoacoustic Tomography

Optical Imaging Market, By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics



Research Laboratories



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Optical Imaging Market, By Application

Pathological Imaging



Intra-operative Imaging

Optical Imaging Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

