Optical Genome Mapping Market to Reach $418.4 Million by 2030 Rising Focus on Genomic Research and Growing Prevalence of Genetic Diseases | Says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Reagents, Software, Services), By Application (Structural Variant Detection, Genome Assembly, Microbial Strain Typing, Others), By End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Academic research institutes, Others) and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global optical genome mapping market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $109.9 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $418.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% from 2023 to 2030. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market.

Market Dynamics:

The Optical Genome Mapping Market is expected to witness high growth due to technological advancements. Optical genome mapping is a powerful tool used for genome analysis, which helps to identify structural variations and rearrangements in the genome. This technology enables the analysis of large genomic regions, which cannot be accurately analyzed using traditional sequencing methods.

Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $109.9 million Estimated Value by 2030 $418.4 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • High cost of instruments • Regulatory and ethical barriers Growth Drivers • Genome mapping applications • Next-generation sequencing • Genetic disorders diagnosis

One of the major drivers for the growth of the Optical Genome Mapping Market is the increasing demand for precision medicine. Optical genome mapping allows for the identification of genetic variations that are associated with various diseases, enabling healthcare professionals to develop personalized treatment plans for patients. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the field of healthcare by providing tailored treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup.

Another driver for the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of genetic disorders. Optical genome mapping allows for the detection of genetic abnormalities and can aid in the early diagnosis and management of genetic disorders. This technology has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs associated with genetic diseases.

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the Optical Genome Mapping Market is the increasing adoption of this technology in research and development activities. The use of optical genome mapping in research allows scientists to gain a better understanding of the structure and organization of the genome, leading to advancements in various fields such as drug discovery and disease prevention.

Another trend in the market is the integration of optical genome mapping with other advanced technologies. The combination of optical genome mapping with techniques such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and artificial intelligence (AI) can further enhance the accuracy and efficiency of genome analysis. This integration can lead to significant advancements in precision medicine and personalized healthcare.

The Optical Genome Mapping Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for advanced technologies for genetic research and analysis. Optical genome mapping is a revolutionary technique that enables high-resolution visualization of genetic variations and structural rearrangements in the genome.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Bionano Genomics, Inc., announced the release of various new products and enhancements to its optical genome mapping (OGM) workflow. This workflow provides improved throughput and quality metrics, a faster turnaround time for DNA labelling and imaging, and more robustness in sample preparation.

In June 2022, the biotechnology business Arima Genomics unveiled two new products lines. The Arima HiC +FFPE kit enables researchers to employ this method to find structural varyiants in their 3D genomics.

By Product:

In the Optical Genome Mapping Market, the dominating segment is Instruments. This can be attributed to the high demand for specialized instruments such as optical mapping systems and related equipment. These instruments provide accurate and precise mapping of the genome, allowing researchers to identify structural variations and gain insights into disease mechanisms.

Consumables and Reagents, Software, and Services are other key products in the market. Consumables and reagents are essential for sample preparation and analysis, while software enables data interpretation and analysis. Services such as technical support and maintenance are crucial for the proper functioning of optical mapping systems.

By Application:

The dominating application in the Optical Genome Mapping Market is Structural Variant Detection. Structural variants are genetic variations that involve changes in the structure of the genome, such as insertions, deletions, inversions, and translocations. Optical genome mapping provides high-resolution mapping of these structural variants, enabling accurate detection and characterization.

Genome Assembly, Microbial Strain Typing, and Others are other important applications of optical genome mapping. Genome assembly involves piecing together fragments of DNA to reconstruct the complete genome sequence. Microbial strain typing is used for identifying and characterizing different strains of microorganisms, which is crucial for diagnostics and research.

By End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies dominate the Optical Genome Mapping Market. These companies extensively use optical genome mapping for various applications such as drug discovery, biomarker identification, and personalized medicine. The high demand for advanced genomic technologies in these sectors has driven the adoption of optical genome mapping.

Clinical Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, and Others are also significant end users of optical genome mapping. Clinical laboratories utilize optical genome mapping for genetic diagnostics and disease monitoring. Academic research institutes conduct genomic research and use optical genome mapping for various studies.

Key Players:

Key players operating in the Optical Genome Mapping Market include Bionano Genomics, Nucleome Informatics Private Limited, Praxis Genomics, LLC, SourceBio International Limited (Source BioScience), MedGenome, INRAE (French Plant Genomic Resources Center (CNRGV)), PerkinElmer (PerkinElmer Genomics), Genohub Inc., Hofkens Lab, and Cerba. These players are focusing on product innovations, collaborations, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge.

In conclusion, the Optical Genome Mapping Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2023-2030. The dominance of instruments in the product segment, structural variant detection in the application segment, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the end-user segment highlight the key opportunities in the market. North America is predicted to hold a dominant position, and key players are actively investing in research and development to offer advanced solutions in the field of optical genome mapping.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product:

Instruments



Consumables and Reagents



Software



Services

By Application:

Structural Variant Detection



Genome Assembly



Microbial Strain Typing



Others

By End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



Clinical Laboratories



Academic research institutes



Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

