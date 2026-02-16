OPTEL and Techno Service Forge Partnership to Deliver Pharmaceutical Track-and-Trace EDA Compliance in Egypt

CAIRO and QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTEL, a global leader in track-and-trace solutions, and Techno Service, Egypt's premier industrial systems expert, today announced an exclusive partnership. The collaboration delivers a fully localized, end-to-end serialization and aggregation solution for pharmaceutical manufacturers and Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers, combining OPTEL's proven global technology platform with Techno Service's deep local market expertise. Together, the companies offer compliant, cost-effective track-and-trace solutions supported by in-country integration and service, enabling Egyptian stakeholders to meet the Egyptian Drug Authority's (EDA) Unified National Electronic System for Pharmaceutical Track and Trace requirements ahead of the August 2026 regulatory deadline.

OPTEL's track-and-trace solutions are deployed on more than 8,000 production lines across over 50 countries, supporting manufacturers in regulated environments worldwide. The solution integrates OPTEL's serialization and aggregation technology, manufactured in Germany, with local implementation and 24/7 technical support.This collaboration reflects OPTEL's long-term commitment to supporting regulated pharmaceutical markets with locally delivered compliance solutions.

Addressing a Critical Market Need

Pharmaceutical manufacturers in Egypt have often faced a trade-off between locally available systems with limited capabilities and advanced international platforms without strong in-country support. This partnership is designed to eliminate that constraint by combining a globally deployed track-and-trace platform with local engineering expertise and market-aligned pricing.

"Serialization and aggregation systems must perform consistently under production pressure," said Louis Roy, CEO of OPTEL. "Our technology is built for high availability and stability, helping manufacturers maintain throughput while meeting EDA compliance requirements. As we evaluated the Egyptian market, it became clear that Techno Service's track record, technical depth, and long-standing presence made them the right partner to deliver this capability locally."

Supporting Manual Aggregation and 3PL Operations

A key focus of the partnership is support for manual and automated aggregation workflows, which remain critical for many manufacturers and 3PL providers in Egypt. The solution is designed to manage complex packaging hierarchies while integrating with existing production environments, minimizing disruption to current operations.

Egypt-based since 1997, Techno Service brings extensive experience in deploying and supporting regulated industrial systems. Their engineering team will lead system integration and provide ongoing local service.

"When we assessed the global track-and-trace landscape, OPTEL consistently stood out for the scale of its deployments and its reputation in regulated pharmaceutical markets," said Dr Mahmoud Othman, owner at Techno Service. "Their installed base and compliance expertise give Egyptian manufacturers access to a platform that is already trusted in highly regulated markets."

About OPTEL

OPTEL is a leading global provider of track-and-trace and vision systems, leveraging innovative technologies to create secure, efficient, and transparent supply chains. With more than 30 years of experience in track-and-trace compliance, OPTEL is a pioneer in vision inspection and traceability solutions for the life sciences industry and more.OPTEL tracks billions of products annually for leading brands. Founded in 1989, OPTEL is headquartered in Canada, with facilities in Germany, Ireland, India, and Brazil. For more information follow us on Linkedin or visit optelgroup.com

About Techno Service

Techno Service is a leading Egyptian company specializing in high-end machinery and advanced software solutions for the pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical, agrochemical, oil & gas, and food & beverage industries. With a dedicated team of nearly 45 professionals, the company delivers comprehensive solutions encompassing sales, system integration, technical support, validation, and after-sales services. Backed by more than 28 years of market expertise, Techno Service has established a strong reputation as a trusted partner to many of Egypt's leading manufacturers, providing reliable technologies that enhance quality, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational excellence. https://technoservice-egypt.com/

