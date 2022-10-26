OPPO's Reno8 Pro 5G Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX Ensuring flagship-level, all-round smooth performance

Built on the 5nm process, the octa-core SoC delivers more powerful performance with even lower power consumption

With the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and the new powerful SoCs from MediaTek, the Reno8 Pro 5G produces amazing portraits, especially in dark environments

Through the support of technology partners like MediaTek, OPPO continues to offer its customers the latest technological advancements

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO fans looking for the best in 5G connectivity, optimizing their 4K Ultra Night Videos and uninterrupted gaming stability, need to look no further than the Reno8 Pro 5G powered by MediaTek.

The exclusively customized MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX integrated 5G SoC is at the heart of delivering the Reno8 Pro 5G's exceptional all-round smooth experience, unleashing its peak performance on a number of capabilities.

Mediatek

The global technology brand continues to work closely with MediaTek mirroring their brand synergy with MariSilicon X and the Reno8 Pro 5G's powerful integrated 5G SoC, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX. Working in tandem with this SoC, MariSilicon X delivers enough dedicated image processing power to produce amazing portraits, especially in dark environments.

Ivan Wu, CEO, OPPO GCC said, "Offering our customers the most optimal experience every time they use their smartphone is a critical part of our brand's mission of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World'. With our ongoing MediaTek collaboration, we are able to ensure this remains a reality for every customer whether their interest lies in gaming, capturing the best content, or having the fastest most reliable 5G connectivity. Our long-standing collaboration demonstrates innovative thinking when it comes to the world of smartphones and together, we will constantly keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and develop products that provide customers with an immaculate user experience."

"MediaTek and OPPO have been working closely for a number of years towards the common goal of bringing premium technology to the mid-range segment of the smartphone market. Taking the sector by storm, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX is widely regarded as being, perhaps, the best chipset on the market right now thanks to its unrivaled balance of performance and efficiency. We are proud to have worked closely with OPPO to provide a product that keeps the customers needs at the center of its performance capabilities, ensuring a seamless unparalleled experience", said Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

To help users enjoy its all-round flagship-level performance for longer, the Reno8 Pro 5G delivers a faster, safer, and more reliable experience. Among these, super-fast 80W SUPERVOOC TM can charge the Reno8 Pro 5G's 4500mAh battery to 50% in only 11 minutes, and a 5-minute charge is enough to provide two hours of mobile gaming. Meanwhile, with the Battery Health Engine's help, the Reno8 Pro 5G's battery lifespan can be extended up to 1600 charge/discharge cycles, or roughly four years of average use. On the inside, the Reno8 Pro 5G is truly a performance beast, offering an all-around flagship experience from start to finish.

OPPO aims to bring to life its brand proposition of 'Inspiration Ahead' in every strategic partnership and this one is no different. OPPO is determined to continue to innovate and inspire visionary change in the technology industry; with the support of technology partners like MediaTek, OPPO can continue to offer the latest technological advancements to its customers in the region and across the globe.

The Reno8 Pro 5G is now available to purchase across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of AED 2,799. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 dedicated employees to create a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premise in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, and charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930244/OPPO_Mediatek.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO