OPPO's Find N2 Flip Sets A New Benchmark For Flip Phone Cover Screens

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip puts an industry-leading cover screen into palms and pockets of users

The phone features a vertical cover screen, and its design is sleek, elegant, and lightweight despite the advanced folding mechanism

The cover screen unlocks many experiences such as imaging, time-saving tools, and personalization, including always-on display, interactive pets, and smart widgets

OPPO has released a major software update that includes a new Spotify Widget and a Speech-to-Text quick reply feature for messaging apps, as part of its commitment to ongoing device improvements

DUBAI, UAE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand OPPO's newest Find N2 Flip boasts an industry-leading cover screen that sets a new standard in the foldable phone market.

OPPO's Find N2 Flip

OPPO's engineers understood that to maximize the cover screen's potential, they needed to find the right balance. It had to be the right size and proportions, and the rest of the phone's design couldn't distract from it. OPPO achieved this perfect balance with the Find N2 Flip, resulting in a truly remarkable phone with the largest cover screen of its kind. The cover screen also features powerful widgets and displays meaningful information, making it unnecessary to open the phone constantly.

Design

OPPO's designers have been developing folding devices since 2018. By experimenting with its own folding technologies, and assessing other flip phones, they reached some conclusions: a big screen is better than a small screen, a square screen is better than a round screen, and a vertical screen is better than a horizontal screen.

OPPO decided to commit to vertical cover screens on its flip phone, with the Find N2 Flip's cover screen designed as a 3.26", 17:9 vertical layout. This is the only vertical cover screen in the industry that is so similar to the screen ratio of the main screen and conventional straight-screen phones.

Looking at the Find N2 Flip, its design doesn't shout or pull focus from the cover screen. From its sleek styling to the subtle camera rings, and micro-arc body elegantly curving around the front and back, its aesthetic eliminates noise. The Find N2 Flip is also lightweight despite being made of premium materials – polished aluminium around the frame and treated, fingerprint-resistant glass on the back. Even the Find N2 Flip's subtle waveform pattern that appears as light hits the hinge, looks tasteful.

Weighing just 191g, the Find N2 Flip is light and measures just 7.45mm when open, the phone is very sleek but still feels robust. Considering that folding phones have movable parts and hinges that add weight to the device, it would be expected for them to be even heavier. However, OPPO has done an excellent job of refining and optimizing their Flexion Hinge technology, resulting in a folding phone that is surprisingly lighter than many traditional smartphones, despite its advanced folding mechanism.

Despite all the features packed into the pocketable Find N2 Flip, OPPO has achieved a remarkable level of outward simplicity in its overall design. From the expansive, vertical display, to the classical, simple camera layout, the cohesive, textured glass front and back, its polished metal sides, and the striking, yet subtle waveform pattern that appears as light hits the hinge.

Cover Screen Experiences

The Find N2 Flip's vertical display unlocks incredible images, time-saving tools, quick access to calls and messages, and plenty of scope to personalize users' experience.

Starting with imaging, the Find N2 Flip's cover screen is a giant leap forward for flip phone photography. It's large enough to offer a meaningful preview of photos and videos, allowing users to frame their selfies with confidence, and take them with the best camera on the device. The Find N2 Flip's cover screen also has the same orientation as the camera sensor. This is a game changer when it comes to image quality, reducing crop and unlocking every bit of detail from each pixel on the camera.

Thanks to the large, vertical layout, the Find N2 Flip displays more information, so users can preview more messages, and send quick replies across a range of apps. For example, users may view up to five messages of the same WhatsApp contact or group chat with their cover screen at the same time and use quick reply to quickly react. Tools are also available to help users stay productive without opening the phone such as set a timer, record a voice note, or check the weather with little more than a few swipes and a tap.

Users can also personalize the cover screen with an always-on display (AOD), showcasing the time or a fun Bitmoji sticker pack. Additionally, those who want a playful virtual companion can adopt one of five adorable Cover Screen Interactive Pets. From cute to laugh-out-loud funny, the Find N2 Flip also supports GIF wallpapers, so users can turn their phone into a meme dream.

The convenience of the cover display doesn't stop there. Possibly the most powerful element is its instant access to quick toggles. Smart Widgets that include Wifi, mobile data, flight mode, Bluetooth, notification alerts, do not disturb and power saving modes and the torch can all be turned on and off with a swipe down and a tap. And thanks to the size of the Find N2 Flip's cover screen, all these appear in a single page view so there's no need to swipe through an endless list of icons.

OPPO has released a major software update for Find N2 Flip UAE users, which includes a new Spotify Widget and a custom-built Speech-to-Text quick reply feature for messaging apps. The update improves the functionality of the phone's cover display, allowing users to control music and receive message notifications without unfolding the device. The update is the first significant one since the phone's launch in February 2023 and is part of OPPO's commitment to ongoing device improvements.

In summary, by taking a step back and adopting a unique flip phone philosophy, OPPO has created an uncompromising cover screen, and a uniquely balanced smartphone full of highlights and flourishes in the Find N2 Flip, setting a new benchmark for flip phone cover screens.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066750/OPPO_Find_N2_Flip.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO