DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, consumers are increasingly valuing the longevity and eco-friendliness of their tech products. OPPO, the global technology innovator, not only recognizes this shift in consumer priorities but is actively enhancing product quality to ensure lasting durability while minimizing environmental impact. With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, OPPO is making impressive strides in contributing to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

OPPO's Commitment to Sustainability: Enhancing Product Durability and ESG Contribution

Sustainability is deeply ingrained in OPPO's corporate ethos. As the company strives to become a responsible global corporate citizen, it has been consistently releasing sustainability reports over the past three years, offering users a transparent look into its sustainable development initiatives. Upholding its brand mission, "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World," OPPO has undertaken a long-term commitment to virtuous innovations.

Elevating Product Quality for Sustainability

At the core of OPPO's sustainability strategy lies an unwavering commitment to product quality. In OPPO's QE reliability lab, products undergo rigorous testing that surpasses industry standards, aiming to provide impeccable durability. These tests simulate of years of use, replicating typical damage scenarios such as drops in harsh environments with extreme heat, humidity, or low temperatures, along with thorough evaluations of water resistance, wear resistance, and more.

Furthermore, the company has incorporated longevity into product design itself. OPPO's Battery Health Engine, since its debut in 2022, has been integrated into dozens of the brand's smartphones. This technology ensures that the battery maintains at least 80% of its capacity even after four years of use, significantly exceeding industry standards and resulting in a substantial reduction in e-waste.

Leading the Way in Industry Ecology

OPPO has taken proactive steps to promote industry ecology by joining initiatives like the Eco Rating Labeling Scheme. As one of the pioneers to join this scheme initiated by leading European mobile operators, OPPO is evaluated on five key environmental performance areas: durability, repairability, recyclability, and climate efficiency. This commitment to transparency and accountability sets a benchmark for the industry and reinforces OPPO's dedication to sustainable practices.

Green Packaging Initiatives

OPPO recognizes the urgency of reducing plastic usage and has made remarkable strides in adopting eco-friendly packaging materials. A notable example is the packaging for the Find N2 Flip, which is entirely paper-based and biodegradable, aligning seamlessly with OPPO's overarching environmental goals.

As consumers increasingly prioritize eco-conscious choices, OPPO's dedication to a sustainable future stands as a shining example. By actively bridging the gap between technology and environmental responsibility, OPPO not only sets a positive precedent but also contributes significantly to ESG goals.

