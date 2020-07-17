Opportunity Network Rapidly Surpasses Initial £850,000 Investment Goal on Crowdcube

LONDON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Network , the private business platform for CEOs/C-Level executives and investors, has opened an exclusive investment round through partnership with Crowdcube , the world's largest equity crowdfunding platform. After launching the campaign, the company quickly reached its initial target of £850,000.

"Through the Crowdcube crowdfunding round we will be able to scale the platform to reach a connection speed of 1 hour," explains Alberto Constans, COO at Opportunity Network. "This will mean that Opportunity Network will be able to provide a solution to every business challenge, right when the company needs it."

Since its foundation in 2014, the company has been doubling in size, year after year, closing 2019 with 2.8 million euros in revenue and a 70% gross margin. This move comes as a bid to accelerate company growth as well as to provide support for business leaders through the COVID-19 crisis.

"We truly see CEOs being able to do business on a global basis from their desk, filling the gap left by cancelled events, meetings and conferences," shares Opportunity Network CEO & founder, Brain Pallas. "Before Opportunity Network, many companies have failed simply because they couldn't raise the equity they needed or because they couldn't find the right business counterpart to source from or sell to internationally. We believe that we can create a world where every reliable CEO gets equal access to business opportunities."

Opportunity Network currently hosts 30,000+ CEOs/C-Level executives and investors across 100+ industries and 136 countries. These members use the platform to connect to commercial, fundraising, investing, supply chain, as well as M&A deals with a total valuation of over $306B.

Members around the world are already leveraging the benefits of the platform:

"I would 200% recommend it! Opportunity Network allows us to globalize our company and go beyond our local market." Fabia Silva, CEO, Dronak ( Watch more )

"Whether facilitating collaboration or connecting to investment partners, Opportunity Network is the hub of humanity during these challenging times." Jim & Jackie Iversen, CEO & Founder of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical ( Read more )

"After 15 years of success in Spain, we are moving towards expansion in North & Latin America. Opportunity Network is helping connect us to relevant contacts and support our expansion." Marc Buil, Global Director, Artika Books ( Read more )

About Opportunity Network

Opportunity Network is a digital platform used by 30,000+ select CEOs/C-Level executives and investors from over 136 countries. Through the network, members share and connect with global business opportunities. The network boasts a total deal flow of USD 306 billion across 100+ industries and ensures reliability by vetting all members through trusted partners including Credit Suisse, YPO, the London Stock Exchange Group, as well as many others.

( Video )

Media Kit

Related Links

https://www.opportunitynetwork.com



SOURCE Opportunity Network