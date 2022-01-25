Opportunities Worth ~USD 26 Bn Opening Up in E-Mobility Industry - Exclusive Research Study Published by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruption in Electrification – Opportunities worth ~USD 26 Bn are opening up in the E-Mobility industry, as Li-Ion battery sales are likely to touch ~$70 Bn by 2025. The global E-Mobility Market is projected to reach 34,756 thousand units by 2030, owing to the increased demand for low emission commuting and governments supporting long range, zero emission vehicles through subsidies and tax rebates. Leading OEM's strategic commitments towards electric vehicles will help reduce time to EV tipping point. New models have been announced, production targets increased, and sales targets moved forward and multiplied by leading OEMs.

potential opportunity within E-Mobility eco-system, more than half of which is contributed by various EV components including batteries, motors, and chargers. E-Mobility Industry represents an opportunity worth US$ 18 -26 Bn for the companies operating in the entire EV value chain.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, EV sales registered sprawling growth rate of over 94% in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Considering the unaffected sales of EV in 2021, the outlook in 2022 is expected to remain positive despite third wave of the pandemic.

Growing EV sales across all major regions is expected to create huge opportunities EV charging stations market.

Growing electric trends would create a shift in revenue mix in coming years.

Currently, businesses have low access to primary intelligence to clarify some unknowns and adjacencies in these opportunity areas –

Adoption levels of E-Mobility is low as compared to ICE. Currently it ranges between 5-10% globally, however, in some countries it is approaching 15% - 20%. As electric vehicle help reduces vehicle emission, it is getting push from the governments as well.

Currently, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the passenger car segment are largely sold for personal transportation.

Increasing focus on electric commercial transportation drives the adoption of electric trucks and electric buses. Government investments in public transportation to offer huge opportunity for electric buses.

Adjacent markets such as electric vehicle components, electric vehicle battery, and electric vehicle charging stations and required services to provide immense growth opportunities.

Battery technology is changing rapidly and introduction of new battery technology such as Sodium Ion, Lithium-Air, and Solid-state batteries is expected to disrupt the EV market.

Some of the growth problems encountered by companies in the EV ecosystem are:

Customer prioritization and assessing unmet needs:

What are the disruptions in our clients' businesses? How can we support them for our own growth?

Who are the most potential customers going forward? Should we prioritize personal mobility or shared mobility?

What are the key unmet needs of customers? Who are the key stakeholders in different settings? Do vendor selection criteria differ by settings? Which new product features should be added to the existing products?

Where to play:

Which electric vehicle type and drive type should we focus on? Should it be battery electric vehicle or any other?

Which regions should we place our bets on? Should we continue with developed countries or do developing countries offer more growth opportunities?

Building a compelling Right-to-Win (RTW):

For M&A, which are the right targets for us? Should we target battery manufacturers or components manufacturers? Should we enter new markets directly or through partners?

How can we differentiate from top players? What is their right-to-win vs ours?

Key uncertainties/perspectives which industry leaders seek answers to:

For E-Mobility OEMs:

What are the major buying criteria of customers? Rate and rank various purchase criteria

Gap analysis between OEM's product offering and Customer Needs. What changes or innovations could Client focus on?

What are the customer perceptions about vehicle electrification and connectivity, its strengths and weakness vs. those of its competitors?

What is the Customer perception as to how OEMs can augment its service offerings?

What is the purchasing process? Who are the key decision makers and influencers? Who are the current vendors?

For Companies in Adjacent markets:

What are the key regulations surrounding vehicle electrification?

Major market trends and dynamic. How is client's current business position and strategy aligned with industry dynamics, disruptions, and opportunities?

What are the key components that the clients are keen on?

When EV tipping point can be achieved?

Competitive landscape and market share rankings, assessment of client's competitive position and product offerings vs. major competitors.

What should be our key differentiations/Value Proposition in company's offerings?

How the automotive trends like ride sharing, connected vehicle, light-weighting, and autonomous vehicles set to impact the electric vehicle business?

Therefore, MarketsandMarkets research and analysis focuses on high-growth markets and emerging technologies, which will become ~80% of the revenues of auto players from EV ecosystem in the next 5-10 years.

