OPPO Unveiled 10x Lossless Zoom, Ahead of Its Debut at MWC 2019

Triple camera seamlessly enables 10x zoom

To employ the new technology, OPPO has developed a triple-camera solution consisting of "Ultra Wide Angle + Ultra Clear Master + Telephoto". The ultra-wide-angle camera has an equivalent focal range of 15.9mm, bringing a unique capability to the wide-angle viewfinder. The primary camera guarantees photo quality, and the telephoto camera, with 159mm equivalent focal range, combined with the original "peep-up structure" to support high-magnification zoom, can ensure a high-quality long-distance shot.

OPPO's innovative "triple-camera-relay" 10x lossless zoom technology

All three cameras operate in tandem to maximize their respective advantages, optimize imaging quality at various zoom ranges to achieve 10x zoom in a relay manner. To maintain image quality at all ranges, OPPO has introduced dual OIS optical image stabilization on both standard and telephoto cameras.

Original technology to create a clearer telephoto quality

In addition to the triple-camera structure, OPPO's pioneering "periscope structure " is also paramount to achieving 10x lossless zoom. The periscope-inspired design makes full use of the width and thickness of the phone through the lateral arrangement and refraction of the lens set. The space is saved, and the mobile phone can use a larger optical component under the premise of ensuring that the mobile phone body is thin and light, so that the mobile phone has a telephoto shooting capability.

In addition, OPPO uses the industry benchmark-level drop tests to ensure the reliability of the camera module. Among them, the prism part experienced two rounds of drop tests, with each round consisting10,000 times on the front and back sides, and 2,000 times on the remaining four sides, adding to a total of 28,000 drop tests.

OPPO launches next-generation biometrics

As the "last surprise" of this communication conference, OPPO also released a new wide zone optical fingerprint recognition technology, which effectively recognizes an area up to 15 times of the current mainstream optical solution. Users can unlock or pay by using fingerprint anywhere in the entire area. The on-screen optical fingerprint sensor provides users with a flexible, free and interactive experience that is also easy, natural and just right.

OPPO announces the wide zone optical fingerprint recognition at a technical communication session

OPPO wide zone optical fingerprint recognition contains innovative functions including two-finger simultaneous entry and authentication, which exponentially improve payment security, achieving a security level 50,000 times of that of a single fingerprint. In addition, the next-generation solution also incorporates the "Optical Encryption" feature. Compared to the traditional two-step operations, where users have to activate the encryption application before they are able to unlock, all applications in the "Optical Encryption Area" can be activated, authenticated and unlocked with one click. Products equipped with optical domain screen fingerprint technology will be launched in 2019, as suggested by an OPPO spokesperson.

OPPO wide zone optical fingerprint recognition fits in one-hand operation space

Technology breakthroughs in smartphone photography are crucial to enhancing user experience. OPPO, as an important enabler of mobile imaging technology, has been continuously exploring and innovating in the field of mobile computing optics, and is at the forefront of the industry. As the pioneer of hybrid optical zoom technology, OPPO's innovation also makes mobile photography one step closer towards professional image quality. OPPO will continue to drive the development of mobile imaging.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its first Middle East & Africa Centre in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the region include: Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kenya. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today, OPPO's business has covered 31 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

With the help of OPPO MEA, OPPO has built a founder team with professional members since the early second half in 2018. Moreover, to meet core needs and further understand all the users in Saudi, OPPO KSA has also built a localized team. With the launch in January 2019 in Riyadh, OPPO KSA will try its best to satisfy every consumer in KSA with the hand of OPPO MEA.

