OPPO to Launch Qualcomm-Powered Dual-Mode 5G Smartphone by End of 2019

Representing OPPO at the 5G Summit alongside executives and R&D principals from a host of world-leading technology companies, Tang shared his insights on the current state of 5G and the future products, applications and cutting-edge experiences set to be enabled by the next-generation of connectivity. Tang expressed his conviction that 5G smartphones are on the verge of mass adoption, with OPPO rapidly realizing new market opportunities thanks to the strong competitive advantages of its 5G technologies and products globally.

"The unrelenting efforts from OPPO and other industry peers have paved the way for the rapid adoption of 5G, with users in select countries and regions already becoming early adopters of OPPO's 5G smartphones," said Tang. "We hope our next-generation dual-mode 5G offerings will deliver a superior experience to more consumers in more markets globally, making 5G readily available to a wider consumer base worldwide."

In May 2019, OPPO partnered with Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecom company, to officially launch OPPO Reno 5G in the Swiss market, making it the first 5G handset to be commercially available in Europe. Tang said that OPPO is now actively working with more than a dozen global operators to accelerate the commercialization of 5G worldwide. Moving forward, OPPO will consistently introduce more 5G products to its global markets.

As a pioneer and advocate of 5G device development, OPPO has built extensive expertise in standardization, software and other technical aspects related to 5G technologies. Established in 2015, OPPO's 5G R&D team has been actively contributing to standards setting for the next-generation mobile technology. As of September 2019, OPPO had filed applications for over 2,500 global patent families and declared more than 1,000 families of 5G Standard Essential Patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). In addition, OPPO has submitted more than 3,000 5G standards-related documents to 3GPP, ranking among the top contributors to the international standards organization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014165/Henry_Tang_OPPO_Qualcomm_5G_Summit.jpg

SOURCE OPPO