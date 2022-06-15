OPPO Spotlights the Reno7 5G: Unleashing Unlimited Potential in Portrait Photo and Video

Leveraging OPPO's AI capabilities, the Reno7 5G is equipped with powerful portrait functionality that empowers users to express every side of their personality through more professional portraits.

Central to the portrait experience is the Reno7 5G's AI-enhanced, triple, high-definition camera setup. On the back of the phone, the Reno7 5G features a 64MP HD main camera, a 118-degree Ultra Wide-Angle camera, and a macro camera which can focus on subjects as close as 4cm away. Meanwhile, the front of the phone sees the inclusion of a 32MP ultra-clear camera.

Based on these powerful hardware foundations, the Reno7 5G comes packed with a series of portrait features driven by leading AI technologies:

Portrait Mode delivers stunning portrait photos with shallow depth of field and beautiful bokeh light spots in the background. The advanced AI algorithm is able to simulate different optical focal lengths to create a depth of field effect similar to a wide aperture DSLR lens. Portrait Mode also offers extra photo enhancement features such as detection and preservation of skin texture and skin tone, with retouching effects that deliver high quality, clear images with a natural and professional depth of field effect.

delivers stunning portrait photos with shallow depth of field and beautiful bokeh light spots in the background. The advanced AI algorithm is able to simulate different optical focal lengths to create a depth of field effect similar to a wide aperture DSLR lens. Portrait Mode also offers extra photo enhancement features such as detection and preservation of skin texture and skin tone, with retouching effects that deliver high quality, clear images with a natural and professional depth of field effect. Bokeh Flare Portrait Video brings exclusive DSLR-like portrait video capabilities to the Reno 7 5G with just a few clicks. Powered by OPPO's image processing algorithms, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video delivers real-time processing of portrait video while keeping portrait subjects appearing natural and bright.

brings exclusive DSLR-like portrait video capabilities to the Reno 7 5G with just a few clicks. Powered by OPPO's image processing algorithms, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video delivers real-time processing of portrait video while keeping portrait subjects appearing natural and bright. AI Highlight Video can capture details in both background and foreground clearly by automatically making optimizations based on the lighting environment. The Live HDR and Ultra Night Video algorithms of AI Highlight Video are enabled automatically when shooting video on the rear camera.

The Reno7 5G is also equipped with a number of creative image features: AI Color Portrait Video can automatically detect the subject in the video and retain its full original color while turning the rest of the image black and white; Dual-View Video helps users tell their stories from different perspectives by shooting video from both front and rear cameras simultaneously; Portrait Retouching detects different people within a video and applies different retouching effects based on identified traits. The Reno7 5G also offers powerful imaging features in different scenarios, including Ultra Steady Video, Focus Tracking, Ultra-Clear 108MP Image, and Flash Snapshot.

ULTRA-SLIM DESIGN FEATURING THE EVER-EVOLVING OPPO GLOW

Continuing the iconic design of the Reno series, Reno7 5G demonstrates unlimited style with its ultra-slim body, which is about7.81 mm thick and approximately 173 g in weight. The Reno7 5G also features the Reno Series' iconic OPPO Glow, this time brought to life through two all-new colors: Startrails Blue and Starry Black.

On the front of the Reno7 5G, the 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate provides a more vivid, smoother viewing experience. The screen is also SGS Eye Care Display Certified as a low-blue light screen, which can help to reduce eye strain during extended use. Moreover, the Reno7 5G is also Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video Certified, allowing users to experience high quality streaming content in even greater detail.

UNLIMITED POWER FOR A MORE IMMERSIVE GAMING EXPERIENCE

At the heart of the Reno7 5G is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC. Built using 6 nm process technology, it provides support for both 5G and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring faster connectivity during mobile gaming.

The Reno7 5G also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard. With RAM Expansion technology developed by OPPO, this 8GB of RAM can be further supplemented with an additional 2GB, 3GB, or 5GB of temporary RAM allocated from unused ROM storage. Additionally, with a large 4,500 mAh battery, 65W SUPERVOOCTM charging, Superpower Saving Mode, and Super Nighttime Standby, the Reno7 5G can be charged to 100% in 31 minutes and used all day even if battery is running low.

Building on its powerful performance foundations, OPPO has optimized the Reno7 5G to provide a more immersive gaming experience by integrating the upgraded HyperBoost suite of technologies: AI Frame Rate Stabilizer monitors system performance and temperature changes in real time and keeps frame rate drops at optimal values to ensure a smoother gaming experience; Quick Startup keeps frequently played games alive in the background, enabling users to jump into a game instantly.

UNLIMITED CONVENIENCE WITH BRAND-NEW COLOROS 12

As part of the first series to come with all-new ColorOS 12, Reno7 5G offers smart efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy for an unlimited smartphone experience.

Thanks to Air Gestures, users can answer and mute phone calls, or control popular apps by gesturing with their hands without touching the phone. PC Connect offers more convenient ways to work between multiple devices by seamlessly connecting the Reno7 5G to a PC. Once connected, files, notifications and more can be controlled between the two devices with ease.

Security is also enhanced at the operating system level on the Reno 7 5G. Anti-Peeping for Notifications hides notification content if sensing that someone else is looking at the phone. The ultra-secure user experience has been certified by third-party organizations including ePrivacy, ISO, and TrustArc for data security protocols.

MARKET AVAILABILITY

The Reno7 5G is available now on across OPPO's e-commerce regional websites and retail partner stores, in two finishes: Startrails Blue and Starry Black. Both models will be available for purchase at a retail price of AED 1,799.

The Reno7 Pro 5G can be purchased at a recommended retail price of AED 2,799 and the Reno7 Z 5G for AED 1,499,

