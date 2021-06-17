OPPO Service Day Upgraded in June and "Inspiring Plan" Launched

Since OPPO Service Day event was initially launched in October last year, it has covered more than 300 OPPO Service Centers, 23 countries and regions so far. "Inspiring" is one of OPPO's core ideas for developing its customer service. OPPO has always believed that good after-sales service is not merely about repair. Instead, it should be a process of helping users gain inspiration on the daily use and maintenance of smartphones. Moreover, OPPO puts user experience as top priority and improves services according to users' feedbacks, which is also an inspiring process for OPPO to grow up. Inspiring Plan, is an upgraded Service Day event in June based on the concept of inspring. OPPO will continue to provide favorable service events for users from 10th to 12th of each month with the core idea of "Care& Reach".

As OPPO keeps on providing better service during this pandemic, it would like customers to be assured that OPPO is a brand that cares about customer's safety and puts it at the utmost priority. OPPO Service Centers strictly follow guidelines set in accordance with the government requirements. All of OPPO staff at the service centers are required to wear a face mask, check their body temperature, clean and disinfect the store daily, and provide hand sanitizers for customers.

If you are interested in the specific service benefits on OPPO Service Day, feel free to ask local service specialist team. Welcome to enjoy OPPO Service Day.

