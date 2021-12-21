OPPO Reno6 Z 5G: The Perfect Gift for Gen Z

Reno6 Z 5G Reno6 Z 5G is the AI Portrait Expert with leading 5G performance perfect for camera native Gen Z users. Through its 64MP AI Triple Camera and range of AI portrait video enhancements, it delivers clear, natural portrait shots. At the heart of everything is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, an ultra-connected dual SIM 5G chip that balances immense CPU Speeds with an efficiency-focused design featuring the worlds' most power efficient smartphone 5G modem with UltraSave technology and carrier aggregate support (5G-CA) for maximum download speeds on operator networks. In addition, users can experience two big cores up to 2.4Ghz in an Octa-core configuration and HyperEngine 2.0 gaming technology for faster and more efficient gaming.

The Reno6 Z 5G has multiple AI-enhanced portrait video features including, Portrait Beautification Video to perform subtle and natural edits for portrait videos to improve appearance, Focus Tracking to deal with blurry, out-of-focus image problems and with Dual-view Video, users can use both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Reno6 Z 5G also offers advanced photo features that can be found across the Reno series: Bokeh Flare Portrait creates a dream-like portrait with a bokeh light effect similar to professional cameras. Flash Snapshot enables users to capture moving subjects or take quick snapshots for sharper photos. Creative post-production tools like AI Palette can turn your images into the styles of those popular online with one click.

The phone comes in eye-catching Aurora and Stellar Black with the one-and-only Reno Glow, providing a beautiful aesthetic appearance and super comfortable handling. The Reno Glow effect gives the back covers of Aurora and Stellar Black a subtle glittery effect whilst also being fingerprint resistant. Aside from the stunning aesthetics, Reno6 Z 5G is equally thin and slim. Weighing 173g, the Aurora is 7.97mm thick, while the Stellar Black is merely 7.92mm thick making it easy to hold, silky-smooth and comfortable in hand.

Already loved by customers and influencers alike, when asked about the Reno6 Z 5G renowned tech influencer Omar Dizer (@Omardizer) said, 'The perfect phone for the price point, a great Gen Z gift to give or receive. From its MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC providing 5G capability to eye catching design, fast charging and amazing photo and videography capabilities, the Reno6 Z 5G is packed with everything a Gen Z user needs, in a sleek lightweight design.'

The Reno6 Z 5G comes with ColorOS11 providing greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy for a more delightful and relaxing experience. To allow users to enjoy the 5G entertainment experience of Reno6 Z for longer, it also features a large 4310mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

The Reno6 Z 5G is now available at major retailers and e-commerce platforms, at a retail price of AED 1,499. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

