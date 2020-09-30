OPPO Reno4 series and OPPO Enco W51 wireless headphones on sale now in Middle East

The Reno4 Series makes it easier than ever for users to express their own unique style and share their creativity with the world. Capture creative portraits and imaginative videos at night with the Ultra Night Wide-angle Video, as well as a suite of playful videography features to capture life and memories more vividly. Matched with OPPO's best-in-class fast charging technology, this is a phone that truly keeps up with its users.

To celebrate the launch, from 25th September until October 1st, OPPO is encouraging UAE fans to get creative and be empowered to produce their own videos to win the chance to become a star on TikTok. Through the #FameOPPOrtunity, users must create their own 15 second video to the Reno4 Series song using OPPO's branded effect and its specially created choreography to open and close the video. Everything in-between is up to the user to let their imagination run wild and amplify their content using their chosen filters. The winner will win a new OPPO phone, as well as the chance to duet with a TikTok influencer.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, "We are thrilled with the response we have seen so far across the region to the Reno4 Series and are encouraged by the strong demand for the pre-order units. These devices bring together creativity, fashion and technology, packed with all the tools needed for anyone to reach their TikTok dream. We can't wait to see the creativity enabled by the TikTok challenge and look forward to reviewing the entries and unveiling the winning talent."

The Reno4 Series is available to buy across major retailers and e-commerce platforms in the UAE. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

