OPPO Reno's 'Lead the Species' Campaign Inspires Millennials to Explore Beyond Boundaries

Inspired by the space exploration programs of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and drawing influence from the photographic capabilities of the OPPO Reno series, the Lead the Species campaign follows a group of intrepid explorers as they lead the human race in a new dawn of discoveries on Mars.

The campaign video charts the group's arrival on the Red Planet, and explores the possibilities for life on Mars as they begin to lay the foundations for future generations to live beyond Earth. It draws parallels between OPPO's groundbreaking exploration of technology and the pioneering spirit of the Middle East as nations set their sights on space travel and future colonies.

"Lead the Species is about bringing the natural explorative nature of human beings to the fore, using the new OPPO Reno smartphones as the ideal conduit for exploring beyond our boundaries," said Andy Shi, President, OPPO MEA. "Exploration and leadership are two core values that OPPO strongly adheres to, which we feel are expressed through this exciting new short film. Our aim is to inspire millennials to further explore themselves and to embrace their inner leader – much like we have done at OPPO. OPPO is not just a smartphone, but an accessory to fuel the creative potential of every trend-setter."

OPPO's industry-changing approach to smartphone technology is creatively captured in the short film through the use of avant-garde fashion and make-up set against artistic scenes. The film features custom made costumes, including elaborate astronaut suits and stunning couture outfits, set against a backdrop of space ships and a striking take on the Martian landscape.

Created by OPPO Middle East, produced by And Us and filmed in Argentina, Lead the Species went live in the GCC in July 2019.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

About OPPO KSA

In 2018, with the help of the regional hub, OPPO KSA built a founder team with professional members. Moreover, to meet the core needs and further understand all the users in Saudi Arabia, OPPO KSA has also built a localized team. With the official launch in 28th January 2019 in Riyadh, OPPO has initially brought four models to the Saudi market, which includes both futuristic flagship Find X and hero product – R17 series. In the future, OPPO KSA will keep making efforts to satisfy every single consumer in KSA with the hand of its regional hub – OPPO MEA.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943710/OPPO_Reno_Lead_the_Species.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943704/OPPO_Reno_Lead_the_Species.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943705/OPPO_Reno_Lead_the_Species.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943706/OPPO_Reno_Lead_the_Species.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943707/OPPO_Reno_Lead_the_Species.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943708/OPPO_Reno_Lead_the_Species.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943709/OPPO_Reno_Lead_the_Species.jpg

Related Links

https://www.oppo.com



SOURCE OPPO Arabia