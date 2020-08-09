OPPO Partners With Inspiring UAE Talent to Launch Find More Campaign

The Find More campaign has been launched across the world, with global OPPO Explorers including British actor Eddie Redmayne. The actor's deep devotion to the performing art and courage to explore more echoes with OPPO's relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of innovation. For the UAE, OPPO wanted to work with local talent who embodied the essence of the campaign, who constantly create new possibilities for themselves and strive to achieve more.

Ivan Wu, UAE Country Manager commented, "The MENA region is a market full of opportunities for people who dare to dream, explore and view things from a new perspective, The Find More campaign brings this ethos to life through three of the region's most prolific content creators. We believe the campaign truly embodies what OPPO stands for as a brand, so it was important for us that the campaign reflected the local talent of the UAE. We equipped our explorers with the best OPPO technology so we could inspire them to create beautiful content and we're excited to reveal their experiences."

Through the UAE campaign, viewers will uncover why exploration opens endless doors for creative possibility for Nayla Al Khaja, how EMKWAN is always stepping out of his comfort zone and exploring with tech and how Jumanah Jolie uses OPPO to capture things from a different perspective.

The full campaign will be available for all explorers to enjoy soon.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marks the beginning of a journey to explore and pioneer extraordinary technology. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225813/OPPO_Find_More.jpg

SOURCE OPPO