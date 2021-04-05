OPPO launches Reno5 Z 5G in the UAE dedicated to Gen Z users

Powering the new Reno5 Z 5G to cater to the use demand of the young users, MediaTek's newest Dimensity 800U chipset focuses on bringing the most comprehensive 5G features for an 'ultra-connected' experience. Engineered with OPPO Smart 5G compatibility, the Reno5 Z 5G inspires the youth with fast download and upload speeds, efficient streaming of movies, and an immersive mobile gaming experience on-the-go – thanks to the MediaTek's 5G SoC chip inside. Supporting dual mode 5G SIM (NSA and SA), the smartphone's MediaTek Dimensity 800U leverages eight powerful cores of up to 2.4 GHz and fast memory to offer users an unprecedented multitasking between work and play without missing a beat.

Rami Osman, Director of Sales and Marketing - Middle East and Africa, MediaTek, said, "With an ever-expanding role of smartphones in our daily lives, especially for young people who are more immersed in mobile technology than ever before, MediaTeck Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology, unleashing the possibilities of OPPO Reno5 Z 5G users through advanced 5G, imaging, gaming and multimedia technologies to deliver an all-inclusive smartphone experience. With the focus of powering myriads of high-performance devices for a range of customer segments with our innovative technologies, MediaTek looks forward to delivering the best-in-class devices to meet the requirements of all customers."

The Reno5 Z 5G continues the Reno Series tradition of balancing unique, trendy design that keeps up with the personal style of users while boosting performance and speed.

Ivan Wu, General Manager – GCC, at OPPO, said, "We focused our innovations in the OPPO Reno5 Z 5G to reflect and serve the needs of ambitious and dynamic lifestyles found in modern urban life in the UAE. If you work hard, play hard, and want a phone that can keep up with you everywhere in your daily life, the Reno5 Z 5G is for you. Delivering faster internet speeds, faster charging, and faster, more seamless usage, the Reno5 Z 5G is the perfect option for Gen Z in the UAE."

Ultra Connectivity and Advanced 5G Dual SIM Technology

The 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip that powers the Reno5 Z 5G is designed for multi-core high performance and leading 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology. With Dimensity 800U, MediaTek joins OPPO's efforts as both companies continue to accelerate the rollout of 5G technology and deliver premium experiences on mid-tier 5G smartphones.

With MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology, the modem's operating mode is managed based on network environment and data transmission quality, extending the battery life of the Reno5 Z 5G.

Performance and Functionality

At the core of Reno5 Z 5G is OPPO's steadfast focus on human-centric innovation. The smartphone's 360° Antenna 3.0 is optimised to hold a signal no matter how the user grips the Reno5 Z 5G, whether gaming in landscape mode or checking emails in portrait mode. With the help of MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chip, the Reno5 Z 5G offers a Dual Network Channel (DNC) feature that speeds up the connection by connecting to a Wi-Fi and a 4G/5G channel.

OPPO is also introducing an even larger 4310mAh battery in Reno5 Z 5G to support the extra power requirements. Compatible with OPPO's 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology, the Reno5 Z 5G can be fully charged from zero to 100% in just 48 minutes. When charged for just five minutes, Reno5 Z 5G can be used for around one hour of YouTube. Additionally, Super Night Standby Mode reduces the smartphone's power consumption to 1.78% of the battery at night when the phone is not in use.

To improve performance further, OPPO incorporated System Performance Optimiser into Reno5 Z 5G which makes the smartphone faster and functional for longer without lagging. More than ten optimisations are implemented into the phone to improve its performance in the background to achieve System Performance Optimiser.

Sleek Design

It's not just sleek performance that is achieved with Reno5 Z 5G, it's also a sleek design that is a "Salute to Speed". It is an ultra-thin phone that sports dimensions of 7.8mm thickness, 73.4mm width and 160.1mm length, and is also ultra-light, weighing about 173g.

Adding to its aesthetic design is the One-Piece Quad Camera that is built into the rear of the Reno5 Z 5G. In line with the design concept, all four cameras are covered by a single piece of Gorilla Glass 5 which keeps it elegant and smooth. Cutting edge etching technology adds texture to the glass surface, creating a sense of depth which shimmers under different lighting to add an elegant and classy look.

The brilliant 6.43" (16.3cm) Punch-Hole Display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8% thanks to the 3.7mm mini punch-hole design. Streaming videos and playing games on the Reno5 Z 5G is offered to uses in Full HD on the 2400 x 1080 FHD+ Super AMOLED display that is also equipped with In-Display Fingerprint 3.0 for fast and accurate biometric unlock.

Quad Camera

OPPO Reno5 Z 5G excels with its back-facing 48MP Quad Camera for capturing brilliant and beautiful portrait shots with ease that puts this phone truly "Ahead in Photography." The cameras include a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait mono camera and a 2MP macro mono Camera. In combination, these four cameras allow users to be video and photography experts with little effort.

A brand new Dual-view Video enables both the front and rear cameras to work simultaneously, effortlessly stitching the shooter and the subject in the same video frame – ideal for vloggers who always want to remain in action. Other features include HDR Video which delivers clearer more balanced lighting in situations where the light contrast is high, Focus Lock so the recording automatically follows the subject of the video even when the camera has significant movement, and Ultra Night Video which leverages proprietary algorithms that ensure more dynamic nighttime videos and photos.

The Reno5 Z 5G also establishes itself as the photography expert in any scenario with AI-powered features that allow users to master every single moment.

New features like AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, Dynamic Bokeh, and Night Plus work together to automatically capture more clear, beautiful photos and videos even when light contrasts and low light situations can be challenging. Just as useful are continued features that have proven indispensable like AI Night Flare Portrait, AI Color Portrait, AI Beautification 2.0, Ultra Steady Video, and 4K Video all add to the ease with which users can capture expert looking images and videos.

Faster and Immersive Gaming Experience

As with every generation of the Reno Series, there is a clear focus on balancing work and play, and it's no different with Reno5 Z 5G.

The new Reno5 Z 5G truly shines when it comes to gaming, thanks to innovative hardware and exclusive software powered by the ColorOS 11.1 that is designed to deliver a more immersive and fluid gaming experience. Gamer Mode frees gamers from unwanted distraction by temporarily disabling alarms, notifications, incoming calls, gesture controls. Also, Quick Startup allows users to return to a game quickly with one tap within 24 hours after exiting the game without waiting for minute-long loading times and videos. Finally, Game Floating Window allows users to keep a game running in a floating window so they can monitor their game and return to it anytime.

Faster and Efficient Workflow

Enabling users to get the most out of the powerful hardware foundation, Reno5 Z 5G comes installed with OPPO's ColorOS 11.1. It provides rich UI customisation, greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy sought by OPPO users. Reno5 Z 5G users can design their own always-on display and dark-mode to truly make the phone their own. Further innovative features such as FlexDrop and Three-finger Translate with Google Lens significantly increase productivity.

For young consumers who are inspired to #Upgrade_theRENOway, the Reno5 Z 5G smartphone is available in the UAE in two colour settings, Fluid Black – a classic and stylish black featuring a gradient that appears to change from light to dark, and Cosmo Blue – offering a matte look but with a distinctively gradience of blue and purple.

Offered with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Reno5 Z 5G is now available at major retailers and e-commerce platforms in the UAE, at a retail price of AED 1,499. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit http://www.mediatek.com for more information.

