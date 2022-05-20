OPPO Invites Fans Across the GCC to Become the #UltimateGamer and Win Big!

Gaming enthusiasts from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar are eligible to enter the competition by participating in a PUBG game for a chance to win. The game can be accessed through a web playable post on Facebook, Twitter and IG.

Rules are simple – gamers need to collect all the PUBG MOBILE elements within the game through a web-app challenge. Once completed, users will need to take a screenshot of their score and share results in the OPPO Arabia Facebook post's comment section from 17th May 2022 until 5th June 2022 with the hashtag #UnlimitedGamer. Winners will be chosen based on their interactions and gaming prowess so the more they participate and the higher the score, the more likely they are to win! In addition, fans will also be part of a PUBG MOBILE journey through gamified posts such as tic-tac-toe, fill in the blanks, find the missing elements, and IG stories with polls and quizzes.

The ultimate accessory for ultimate gamers, the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G boosts the flagship-level 5G performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX in a slim and sleek design featuring the iconic OPPO Glow glass on its back cover with the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology for the first time ever in the industry.

The Reno7 Pro 5G comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB ROM as standard. When used with RAM Expansion technology developed by OPPO, the phone's original 12GB of RAM can be supplemented with a massive 7GB by temporarily allocating ROM, enabling multiple memory-heavy apps to be run simultaneously with less lag.

Finally, with 65W SUPERVOOC™, the 4500mAh large battery of Reno7 Pro 5G can be fully charged in as little as 31 minutes; meanwhile a 5-minute charge offers 4 hours of movie playback. To deliver a better all-round mobile gaming experience, a top-of-the-line X-Axis Linear Motor has been added to create more immersion. AI Frame Rate Stabilizer will evaluate the frame rate in real time and provide stabilization accordingly to ensure consistently smooth gameplay. Tying all of these together, the ColorOS 12 creates a convenient and efficient user experience on smartphone.

For more information, and to register, visit: https://newsfeedsmartapp.com/PUBG-MOBILE

