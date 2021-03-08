OPPO gears up to launch its latest Reno5 Series of all-5G smartphones in the UAE

True to its 2021 theme 'Technology for mankind, kindness for the world', OPPO believes that 5G will empower humanity to live fully connected lives and reap the full benefits of a technology-powered world. The grand launch of the Reno5 series in MEA , themed ' Featuring You ', will take place on Tuesday 16 March 2021 at 8:00 PM UAE time (GMT +4), hosted virtually on the brand's official social media platforms – Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. UAE consumers are welcome to join the event and explore OPPO's latest smartphone innovation, by clicking on the links www.facebook.com/oppo , www.youtube.com/oppoarabia and https://twitter.com/oppoarabia .

Following a successful global launch, the Reno5 series is set to take the UAE market by storm with industry-leading Qualcomm 5G chipsets, best-in-class AI-powered all-scene photography, never-seen-before portrait photography and videography, and 65W SuperVOOC2.0 Flash Charge – the safest and one of the fastest charging technologies commercially available in the world, delivering a full charge of Reno5 battery in 35 minutes.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, "The Reno5 Series is our first ever 'all-5G' launch and we are very excited to bring you the latest and best in ultra-fast, ultra-powerful connectivity. Understanding customer needs is a top priority for us at OPPO, hence while designing the Reno5 series, we made sure to pack it with not just powerful hardware and ground-breaking imaging technology, but also the latest in connectivity. Launching a 5G-only series was inspired by our theme for this year, 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', which pushes us to do everything with heart and soul, for the benefit of people. We're also excited to have our brand ambassador, Mohamed Salah, on board as he sets an example when it comes to achieving goals and dreams, which are also part of our brand's many values."

The technology innovations in OPPO Reno5 series will appeal to creative minds and enable them to fully express themselves. OPPO partnered with Sony to jointly developed an IMX766 sensor for the Reno5 Pro 5G, which brings more possibilities for portrait and night video shooting, backlighting and sports. The Reno5 Pro 5G also comes with professional gaming-grade hardware and other gaming features for a cool gaming experience. The Reno5 5G variant is the 'AI Portrait Expert' that combines OPPO's Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithm to deliver unprecedented quality in portrait photography and portrait videography that empowers users to create and capture life's best moments.

Keeping with OPPO Reno Series' focus on design, both phones are smooth, light and slim and come in attractive colours and finishes. The Reno5 series debuts an industry-first silver colour, in addition to the ever-popular black. OPPO's Reno Glow 2.0 diamond cutting technique adds a glittery visual effect of millions of shimmering diamonds embedded into the back cover while at the same time providing a matte finish that is fingerprint resistant. AMOLED screens and 90hHz refresh rate make for easy and comfortable viewing.

The all-5G Reno5 Series launch will reiterate the OPPO's commitment to commercialization of 5G in the UAE. Adding three new 5G phones to its existing portfolio of 5G smartphones launched in 2020, OPPO will address the UAE consumer demand for ultra-fast speed and real-time connectivity.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number five smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 12 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Unites Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451541/OPPO_Reno5_Pro_5G.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO