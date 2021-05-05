OPPO Debuts Pre-loaded ColorOS 11.1 on Reno5 Series in the UAE

ColorOS 11.1 is among the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) operating systems (OS) to upgrade based on the official version of Android 11, providing users with easier ways to enjoy the many features, while having more control over their smartphone experience. Supporting more than 80 different languages, the ColorOS 11.1 brings the Reno5 series closer to the diverse consumer base in the UAE and the Middle East.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, "Pre-loading our Reno5 Series with the latest ColorOS 11.1 version is a result of our commitment to bringing the much-loved Android experience closer to users while enhancing it with customisation that caters to the needs of OPPO users. Our ColorOS team listened to user requests for greater control over their smartphones and we have loaded even more options, offering ample room for users to personalise their system UI and user experience (UX), get creative and freely express themselves."

With its "Make Life Flow" concept, the enhanced customisation features in ColorOS 11.1 cover eight major areas including colour, Always-On Display (AOD/ screen-off display), wallpaper, ringtones, fonts, Dark Mode, icons, and vibration. It also includes OS-firsts such as Three-Finger Translate with Google Lens.

Unparalleled smoothness to "Make Life Flow"

To combat lags and stutters, ColorOS 11.1 has introduced UI First 2.0, which combines OPPO's proprietary lag-reducing engine with Quantum Animation. This boosts the Reno5 series' RAM utilisation by 45%, improving the response rate by 32% and the frame rate by 17%. Meanwhile, AI App Preloading learns user behavior to preload the most-used apps, reducing loading time. SuperTouch also intelligently identifies user scenarios and optimises the touch response speed accordingly, improving system fluency.

Greater efficiency than ever before

ColorOS 11.1 is equipped with robust features that improve work and life efficiency for Reno5 users. One such example is the Three-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens that is co-created by OPPO and Google. It captures and translates text through a simple screenshot taken with a three-finger gesture.

FlexDrop a simple and intuitive multi-tasking solution allows users to watch videos and text at the same time. Users can also switch between different smart home devices through a new Device Control menu, controlling all smart devices from one place.

While maximising available battery, the new Super Power Saving Mode lets users select six apps to run in low-battery situations. Meanwhile, Battery Guard prevents damage from prolonged charging at unstable power voltages by learning user habits. It intelligently pauses charging once the smartphone reaches 80% at night, before resuming to achieve a full charge by the time users wake up.

New level of UI customisation to unleash users' personality

ColorOS 11.1's unprecedented UI customisation helps users unleash their imagination and personalise their experience through their own Always-On Display, theme, and wallpaper, as well as fonts, icons, and ringtones. ColorOS 11.1 on the Reno5 Series also enhances stock Android's Dark Mode with three color schemes and levels of contrast. OPPO Relax 2.0 lets users create their own white noise mix while also offering an extensive and immersive collection of sounds from cities around the world.

A heightened focus on user security and privacy

ColorOS 11.1 builds on the new privacy options of Android 11.1 while creating a series of additional privacy protection and data security features for the Reno5 series. Private System creates a separate system where a second version of apps and data runs independent of the original and is accessible only via a separate fingerprint scan or password. A new shortcut to App Lock enables users to lock apps through password, fingerprint, or facial verification. Industry-leading encryption methods are used to store and transfer user's private data. OPPO's security efforts have been recognised by third-party organisations including ISO, ePrivacy, and TrsustArc.

ColorOS 11.1 is one of the most popular mobile OSes in the world today, with over 370 million monthly active users in more than 140 countries. The Reno5 series pre-loaded with ColorOS 11.1 provides a unique experience that starts from the technology and goes all the way to the visual design for a truly fluid user experience.

The Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G and Reno5 Z 5G smartphones are now available at major retailers and e-commerce platforms in the UAE, at a retail price of AED 2,799 (Reno5 Pro 5G), AED 1,999 (Reno5 5G) and AED 1,499 (Reno5 Z 5G) respectively. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

