OPPO Brings to Life Multi-layer Design and Experiences to the Reno7 Series

VISUAL DESIGN: ENHANCING THE ICONIC OPPO GLOW WITH LDI INNOVATION By drawing inspiration from natural structures such as crystals and snowflakes, OPPO has gradually refined OPPO Glow through three successive generations of R&D and process development. With the latest OPPO Glow, OPPO uses a chemical etching and acid washing process to create a frosted-glass material that provides a silky-smooth tactile sensation while encapsulating crystals and snowflakes on the back case of the phone.

Persisting with this same aesthetic concept while creating a completely new sensation on the OPPO Reno Series was never going to be an easy task. OPPO designers and engineers had to go beyond existing processes and explore a number of different technologies and design paths at each stage of the Reno7 Series' development to bring the desired visual effect to life.

The satisfying end result of this long R&D process is a unique and innovative manufacturing process called Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology. LDI adds a further level of complexity to the OPPO Glow effect, offering more room for imagination and reinterpretation of the inspired-by-nature design concept of the Reno Series with an even more shimmering look and feel.

Through the introduction of Laser Direct Imaging technology - a key technique in high precision semiconductor fabrication – OPPO applied LDI to imitate the image of star trails and created a pattern which consists of 1.2 million micro-rasters and each produced which a precision of just 20 microns. Then the image is precisely transferred on the back cover of Reno7 5G. This creates a visual and textural illusion of shooting stars streaming across the device that shine and fade into the black galaxy as the phone is held in the hand.

The use of LDI technology is the first time LDI has ever been applied to the exterior design of a mobile device. It is also the first time that OPPO itself has used laser engraving technology to perform additional precision processing on top of the OPPO Glow layer.

Through the fusion of several innovative processing techniques such as LDI, and OPPO's dual-texture dual-coating technology, OPPO has brought the enchanting sensation of shooting stars crossing the sky to the Reno7 Series and into the hands of every Reno7 user.

BALANCE: SLIM AND LIGHTWEIGHT AT ALL TIMES

Since the very first OPPO Reno device, the Series' thin and lightweight design has been its conceptual foundation and a core part of its appeal — a tradition which the latest Reno7 Series continues to adopt.

Even with its large capacity 4500mAh battery, the size and weight of Reno7 5G have been kept to a minimum. The phone's body has a thickness of about 7.81mm, striking the perfect balance between long battery life and comfort for those who use their phones constantly throughout the day.

Reno7 5G has a rounded center frame with smooth edges while using a 3D rounded design to transition from the front to the back of the phone for a better fit into the hand. With the improved screen edge sliding experience, Reno7 5G offers a better grip to achieve a balance of reliability and comfortability.

EVOLVING THE CONCEPT OF DESIGN THROUGH NEW DIMENSIONS

Looking ahead, OPPO will continue to develop more exclusive innovations in its product design philosophy as it further enhances the distinct visual and multi-dimensional textural experience of the Reno Series. Through these design innovations, OPPO hopes that the Reno Series and its unique details will provide even more ways for users to express their personalities.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

