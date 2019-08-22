OPPO Appoints New Leaders of Global Sales and Global Marketing to Drive Worldwide Market Integration

"We have always run our business with a global vision of 'One Market, One OPPO'. We consider global markets as one market, therefore, we need to focus on worldwide resource integration for development globally," said Tony Chen. "Both Alen and Brian are outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions to OPPO. I am confident that they will lead our global team to continuously drive more breakthrough innovation. This integration will support our further expansion and growth in the MEA region."

Alen Wu has served as President of International Business at OPPO since May 2018. Over the past year, Wu's leadership has been integral to OPPO's successful entry into a number of international markets as well as to substantial achievement in building the company's global brand. Brian Shen has served as President of Mainland China Business at OPPO since May 2018, driving OPPO's continuous consolidation of its leading position in the Chinese market. Shen has also spearheaded a wide range of innovative marketing campaigns, including several impactful worldwide brand collaborations.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

