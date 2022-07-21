OPPO Announces UEFA Partnership and Celebrates Sportsmanship in "Inspiration Ahead" Campaign

UEFA Champions League's "best of the best" ethos is in line with OPPO's brand proposition of "Inspiration Ahead", which embodies the smartphone-maker's determination towards striving for greatness. OPPO will work with UEFA to showcase inspirational moments from the UEFA Champions League to football fans around the world.

William Liu, President of Global Marketing of OPPO, said "We are excited to partner with UEFA and work with them to drive inspiration for football fans in every competition. At OPPO, we believe in the power of innovation to help us overcome life's challenges, and this is in synergy with UEFA's continuous pursuit of diversity, inclusion and accessibility in sport."

UEFA's Marketing Director, Guy-Laurent Epstein, added "We are delighted to welcome OPPO to the UEFA Sponsor family with the world's greatest club competition – the UEFA Champions League. OPPO is a global leader in mobile technology and, together, we are looking forward to advancing our efforts of connecting and inspiring football fans around the world."

As part of the partnership, OPPO will offer football fans the unique opportunity to go pitchside throughout the UEFA Champions League season and capture key moments with their smartphones. The most inspirational captures from matches will be shared on both OPPO and UEFA's popular online platforms.

The new partnership will also see leading OPPO devices, such as its Find and Reno mobile series, introduce cutting-edge imaging NPU MariSilicon X, along with new and upcoming OPPO IoT products such as OPPO headphones and an OPPO smartwatch. The products will help inspire football fans around the world as they enjoy a whole new way of experiencing the UEFA Champions League.

The collaboration represents OPPO's expanding range of sporting partnerships and the brand's ambition to inspire and engage consumers through sports. The technology company is in its fourth year of partnering with Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and a global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). By partnering with different international sports tournaments, OPPO hopes to better serve customers who love sports across different geographies.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

