Oppilotech and Evariste Technologies Announce Partnership to Develop First-in-Class Antibacterial Programme

Machine learning approach to systems biology combined with ligand discovery platform

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppilotech Ltd, a biotech specialising in systems biology and machine learning platforms to build unique predictive computational models of cells, announces a co-development drug discovery partnership with the UK's Evariste Technologies, which will use machine learning and artificial intelligence to establish a first-in-class antibacterial programme.

Oppilotech has utilised its systems biology and machine learning platform to build some of the most detailed computational models of bacteria ever assembled. These high-resolution models provide deep insights into the biology of bacteria and identify viable targets for drug intervention. The partnership aims to pursue a drug target discovered using Oppilotech's models. Evariste has developed ligand discovery platform technology that can significantly cut the time required to identify clinical drug candidates. The antibacterial compounds identified by Evariste will be tested in-house using Oppilotech's expertise in microbiology combined with its unrivalled computational models of bacteria.

Ajay Mistry CEO and founder of Oppilotech, said, "A recent landmark global study published in 2022 in The Lancet (1) estimates antimicrobial resistance was associated with almost five million deaths globally, with 1.27 million deaths directly attributable to AMR. There is clearly a compelling need for novel antibacterial agents, especially against the difficult to treat Gram-negative group of infections. Working with Evariste allows us to combine cutting-edge complementary technologies to address this significant medical challenge. At Oppilotech we're adept at navigating biology to discover drugs."

"We're delighted to collaborate with Oppilotech on antimicrobial resistance, which is one of the greatest public health challenges of the 21st century. Use of machine learning and artificial intelligence will be essential in tackling this fundamental threat to society" added Dr Oliver Watson, founder of Evariste Technologies. "Combining Oppilotech's systems biology modeling and expertise in antibacterial drug discovery with our proprietary ligand discovery platform provides a powerful new approach to drug discovery."

(1) Murray CJL et al., (2022) Global Burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis. Lancet 399 pg 629-55

DOI: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02724-0/fulltext

Notes to Editors

About Oppilotech

Oppilotech is a UK biotechnology company that utilises systems biology and machine learning platforms to build unique predictive computational models of cells, to provide fresh insights into treating diseases. The models are used to identify drug targets, which can form the basis of first-in-class drug programmes in multiple therapeutic areas. Oppilotech has early-stage programmes in the antibacterial field based on its bacterial models, and oncology programmes based on the company's modelling of cancer cells. The company has partnerships with prestigious organisations including The Quadram Institute, and has received funding from Carb-X, Innovate UK and the Wellcome Trust. Oppilotech is headquartered in London, with research laboratories in Stevenage. See https://oppilotech.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

About Evariste Technologies

Evariste Technologies leverages Bayesian statistics and probabilistic modeling, in combination with expertise in medicinal chemistry and drug discovery, to accelerate the discovery of novel small molecule therapeutics. Evariste has several ongoing early-stage programmes focused on oncology and antibacterials. See https://www.evaristetechnologies.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Oppilotech